Starmer praises Trump's role in Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to US President Donald Trump for his "role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza" during a call between the two leaders.

The conversation took place on Sunday, hours after Trump praised Sir Keir for having done a "very good job thus far" and said the pair have a "very good relationship".

The pair "discussed the importance of working together for security in the Middle East", and also spoke about trade and the economy, Downing Street said.

It added that Trump opened by offering his condolences to Starmer about the death of his brother, and expressed his "respect" for the UK Royal Family.

