Starmer praises Trump's role in Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

BBC
·1 min read

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to US President Donald Trump for his "role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza" during a call between the two leaders.

The conversation took place on Sunday, hours after Trump praised Sir Keir for having done a "very good job thus far" and said the pair have a "very good relationship".

The pair "discussed the importance of working together for security in the Middle East", and also spoke about trade and the economy, Downing Street said.

It added that Trump opened by offering his condolences to Starmer about the death of his brother, and expressed his "respect" for the UK Royal Family.

ADVERTISEMENT

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on X to get the latest alerts.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • Trump orders tariffs on Colombia over rejection of US military deportation flights

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was ordering tariffs, visa restrictions and other retaliatory measures to be taken against Colombia after its government rejected two U.S. military flights carrying migrants.

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • U.K. Magazine Expertly Trolls Donald Trump With Front Page ‘Apology’ For The Ages

    Private Eye apologized “unreservedly” for its previous critical coverage of the president. But then came an utterly brutal twist.

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Did You Buy a Trump Commemorative Coin? Here’s How Much It Could Be Worth in 10 Years

    If you own a presidential coin commemorating President Donald Trump, the first thing you need to know is that it's not a true "coin" in the strict technical sense, as it doesn't represent actual...

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • Trump slaps tariffs on Colombia after it turns back migrant deportation planes

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would impose sweeping retaliatory measures on Colombia, including tariffs and sanctions, after the South American country turned away two U.S. military aircraft with migrants being deported as part of the new U.S. administration's immigration crackdown. Trump's swift retaliatory action appeared aimed at making an example of Colombia to dissuade other countries from defying him on deportation flights.

  • Trump says he may consider rejoining World Health Organization

    President Donald Trump said on Saturday he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization, days after ordering a U.S. exit from the global health agency over what he described as a mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises. The U.S. is scheduled to leave the WHO on Jan. 22, 2026. Trump announced the move on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term in the White House.

  • Can Trump just order new names for Denali and the Gulf of Mexico? A geographer explains who decides what goes on the map

    How do place names get made and then changed? There’s a process. But it involves people as well as bureaucracy, so it’s not simple or quick, as President Trump is about to find out.

  • China tells Rubio to behave himself in veiled warning

    China's veteran foreign minister has issued a veiled warning to America's new secretary of state: Behave yourself. Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed the message in a phone call Friday, their first conversation since Marco Rubio's confirmation as President Donald Trump's top diplomat four days earlier. “I hope you will act accordingly,” Wang told Rubio, according to a Foreign Ministry statement, employing a Chinese phrase typically used by a teacher or a boss warning a student or employee to behave and be responsible for their actions.

  • British Officials Reduced To Tears Of Laughter During Trump Calls: Report

    During his first term, Trump provided unwitting hilarity for eavesdroppers across the Atlantic, U.K. officials told Politico EU.

  • Trump says inflation isn't his No. 1 issue. So what will happen to consumer prices?

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Two months ago, in his first network television interview after the election, Donald Trump said he owed his victory to Americans' anger over immigration and inflation, specifically the rising cost of groceries.

  • Liberal leadership hopeful Chandra Arya says party informed him he can't enter the contest

    Nepean MP Chandra Arya says he's been informed by the Liberal Party of Canada he's not permitted to run in the leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.In a statement posted to social media, Arya said the party notified him on Saturday."While I await their official communication, I am carefully considering my next steps," Arya said."This decision raises significant questions about the legitimacy of the leadership race and, by extension, the legitimacy of the next prime ministe

  • Trump’s Hiring Freeze Is Screwing Over Veterans

    The president is throwing the federal government, and the welfare of the men and women who fought for the nation, into chaos

  • California secession proponents get green light to take next steps toward ‘Calexit’

    “People think if you’re a secessionist, you’re crazy,” Calexit leader Marcus Ruiz Evans told The Independent

  • Trump's Q&A on Air Force One goes from the plane's color scheme to the fate of TikTok and Canada

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Donald Trump hasn’t been shy about sharing his thoughts since taking office, and he added a 20-minute Q&A with reporters aboard Air Force One to the mix Saturday night. He held forth on everything from the color of the presidential plane to the fate of TikTok, Greenland and Canada.

  • The Leaders of Greenland Are Waiting for Trump

    Watching the inauguration from the future 51st state.

  • Trump pardoned the January 6 convicts. Now his DOJ is wiping evidence of rioters’ crimes from the internet

    As President Donald Trump this week sought to rewrite the history of his supporters’ attack on the US Capitol, a database detailing the vast array of criminal charges and successful convictions of January 6 rioters was removed from the Department of Justice’s website.