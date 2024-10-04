Starmer refuses to rule out signing away Gibraltar and the Falklands

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to rule out ending British control of Gibraltar and the Falklands, amid an ongoing backlash over his Chagos Islands deal.

Asked on Friday to guarantee that no other British overseas territory would be signed away by the Government, the Prime Minister avoided the question, telling reporters that securing the use of the military base on Diego Garcia, a part of the Chagos Islands, was his focus.

He said: “The single-most important thing was ensuring that we had a secure base, the joint US-UK base; hugely important to the US, hugely important to us.”

The Prime Minister’s evasive answer raised fears about not only Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands, which are wanted by Spain and Argentina, respectively, but a series of other dependencies.

He announced on Thursday his decision to authorise the handover of the strategically important Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The Telegraph can reveal that the controversial agreement will cost the taxpayer hundreds of millions of pounds and will see the UK paying Mauritius until as late as 2164 – much longer than the 99 years that have been made public.

The Chagos Islands have been British since 1814, but their sovereignty will be handed to Mauritius in the deal that the Government claimed would safeguard global security by ending a long-running dispute.

However, it also means that for the first time in more than 200 years, the sun will finally set on the British Empire.

The location of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean meant that at any point of the day, at least part of Britain or its territories would be in daylight. When the islands are finally handed over, this will no longer be true.

Under the deal to give the islands to Mauritius, Britain will send money to the Indian Ocean nation every year for 99 years, with the possibility of an extension by another 40 years, to allow access to the island of Diego Garcia, the site of a naval base.

But the naval base will still be operated by the US and Washington will pay nothing to the Mauritian government or to the UK.

Assuming the deal is ratified next year, it would mean the UK likely pays Mauritius until the year 2164.

A government source said that even though hundreds of millions would be paid out over that period, it was still a “deal worth doing”.

‘This reckless deal’

But Grant Shapps, the former defence secretary, said: “Keir Starmer is not just giving away a vital military asset: he’s paying for the privilege, and keeping the cost hidden from the public.

“This is taxpayers’ money, and the country deserves to know exactly how much this giveaway will cost us. Is it an annual fee? Is it tied to inflation? This reckless deal has serious consequences, and the public deserves answers.”

On Friday, Downing Street said: “Chagos does not change our policy or approach to other overseas territories.”

However, Argentina has already welcomed the deal, calling it a “step in the right direction”.

Diana Mondino, the foreign minister, promised the country would gain “full sovereignty” of the Falkland Islands.

Rupert Lowe, the Reform UK MP, wrote on X: “Starmer must immediately guarantee that Labour will not surrender any other British overseas territories. I have asked the Foreign Office to urgently confirm this in writing.”

Mr Shapps said: “Keir Starmer might have a penchant for free gifts, but that should not include giving away Britain’s international assets.

“His Chagos capitulation not only jeopardises the sovereignty of a vital military base but sets a dangerous precedent for other overseas territories.

“Will Labour hand over our bases in Cyprus next? Or throw in Ascension Island and Bermuda for good measure? Pandering to his Left-wing supporters who want to see Britain shrink from the world, shouldn’t come at the cost of Britain’s global defence capabilities.”

‘Against British interests’

The UK has two sovereign bases in Cyprus, Akrotiri and Dhekelia, which it has held since the island was given independence from Britain in 1960, and are thought to be vital to surveillance-gathering efforts in the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

There is also a base on Ascension Island, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Its existence proved vital for the 1982 recapture of the Falklands.

Andrew Rosindell, the Tory MP and chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on crown dependencies and overseas territories, said: “There are major concerns here. The Labour Party has a record of showing disregard to the wishes of the people of the overseas territories. The last Labour government suggested joint UK and Spanish sovereignty of Gibraltar.

“The Chagos decision is against British interests, human rights and self-determination, which is what decolonisation was meant to be based on.

“Instead we are acting as a colonial power handing over the land to a foreign government without anyone having any say. Democracy has been completely trashed.

“The precedent is now set that if Labour does not feel it needs to keep an overseas territory, it will just hand it over.

“I think Labour’s aim is for all overseas territories to go. It’s all about Britain in retreat. I think all the overseas territories are at risk.”

‘Sheer political correctness’

On Friday, Boris Johnson claimed Sir Keir had decided to hand over the islands out of “sheer political correctness”.

The former prime minister accused the Government of ceding sovereignty over the archipelago, at a strategic waypoint in the Indian Ocean, in order to “look like the good guys”.

Speaking to Camilla Tominey on GB News, Mr Johnson claimed the Government had ceded the territory to give the impression the UK was “unbundling the last relics of our Empire”.

“Get out your maps, get out your atlases, check out the Chagos Islands, see where they are, see where Mauritius is. A long way away,” he said.

“What is this claim? It’s nonsense, it’s total nonsense. Why are we doing this? Sheer political correctness, desire to look like the good guys, a desire to look as though we are unbundling the last relics of our Empire. It’s nonsense.”

The Chagos Islands are Britain’s most easterly overseas territory and they meant a phrase first used to describe the British Empire in 1773, when George Macartney, a British statesman, wrote of “this vast Empire on which the sun never sets”.

The sun would rise over the Chagos Islands before it set over the Pitcairn Islands, Britain’s most westerly overseas territory.

However, Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to give the islands up means that Britain’s territory in Cyprus is now its furthest to the east.

Sun sets on overseas territories

At certain times of the year, the sun will not rise over these Cypriot territories until after it sets on the Pitcairn Islands.

When this happens, the sun will be set on Britain and all its overseas territories.

Earl Macartney’s phrase was most prominently used in the 18th and 19th centuries – when the Empire was at its largest – but it fell out of favour as it began to fall apart.

Some experts claimed that it was no longer correct after Hong Kong was transferred to the People’s Republic of China in 1997.

But economist Peter Hammond, a professor at the University of Warwick, calculated at the turn of the century that the phrase was still accurate because of the Chagos Islands remaining in British hands.

He wrote: “The results allow for the refraction of the sun’s rays when it is close to the horizon. They indicate that, on June 21, the sun rises over Diego Garcia at 01:22 GMT, more than half an hour before it sets over Pitcairn at 01:59 GMT.

“Thanks to Diego Garcia (uninhabited except temporarily by various UK and US military personnel) and to Pitcairn (population now about 50), the British Empire appears safe from sunsets for the time being.”

Assuming the Chagos Islands are officially handed over to Mauritius early next year, the first date when the sun will set on all British overseas territories will be on March 22 2025 – the spring equinox – when the sun will go down on the British Antarctic territory for the first time of the year.

On this date, the sun will rise in Dhekelia at 03.44 GMT, having set in Adamstown, capital of the Pitcairn Islands, almost an hour earlier at 02.48 GMT.