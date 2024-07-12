Starmer rejects calls to ban mobile phones for under-16s

Sir Keir Starmer declined to comment on his own children's mobile usage asking that they continue to be kept out of politics - STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA

Sir Keir Starmer has rejected calls to ban mobile phones for children under the age of 16.

The Prime Minister said he was willing to look at restrictions on the content young people can access online.

Last year Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, called for phones to be fitted with restrictions for the under-16s, so they cannot access harmful content.

Miriam Cates, the Former Tory MP, went further and said those under 16 should not be able to have phones at all.

Asked about the calls by ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the Prime Minister said: “Our children have mobile phones and I’m not in favour of simply banning them for children under 16.

“I think there’s a serious question as to what the content is and the control of the content and that is something where I think we need to look again.”

Esther Ghey has called for restrictions to be brought into place to stop under-16s accessing harmful content - LEON NEAL/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

Sir Keir would not answer questions about how he limits social media use for his children.

“I’m not going to; we don’t name our children,” he said. “We don’t have photographs with our children.

“I’m not going to start introducing them into interviews if you don’t mind because I’ve taken a strong decision with my wife that we will not be bringing our children into politics, but generally, I do think we should look at what is available online to children.

“But in relation to simply banning phones for under-16s, I don’t think that’s a good idea. I don’t think that’s a practical way forward.

“I will sit down with anyone to look at how we’ll put in place better protections because all parents and everybody across the country is concerned about what can actually be accessed on a phone.”

In May, Ms Cates called for under-16s to be banned from using smartphones saying: “If they were a drug, phones would be removed from the market.”

Earlier this week, Ms Ghey said she hoped Sir Keir would bring in tough action to protect children on their phones.

“What I am calling for is for there to be more research as the term ‘age appropriateness’ is being thrown around all the time, but what age is appropriate?” he said.

“We don’t know, so more research on how social media and smartphone use is actually affecting mental health and wellbeing.

“Brianna was forced into this online world (during lockdown), and social isolation and the ease of getting social contact online overtook her, and she became really addicted to her phone…

“Something I really struggled with as a parent was being able to monitor and safeguard her online, so I would like to see devices that have simple safeguarding and parental controls.”

Esther Ghey, right, has campaigned for stricter online safety rules following the death of her daughter Brianna, left, who was murdered in February 2023

Sir Keir said he did not know whether he would be able to finish work at 6pm on Friday night.

He said just before the election that he liked to do so to spend time with his family.

The Prime Minister said: “I don’t know about that, yet. We’ve been working around the clock actually for weeks on end now, because we came off the back of the campaign. And so it’s been non-stop: that’s not a complaint.

“All I ever said was an aspiration to spend time with my wife and children, which I think is important but we’ve been hard at it…

“We’ve really done what we said we would do, which is to hit the ground running, to understand the nature of the challenge we have that was left by the last government, roll up our sleeves and get on with the first steps to fixing it.”

Esther Ghey said it is difficult as a parent to monitor and safeguard children's activity online - PAUL GROVER FOR THE TELEGRAPH

It comes as the Prime Minister suggested laws banning assisted dying will not be repealed for at least 18 months.

In a blow for campaigners, the Prime Minister said he had other priorities for his first year in office.

Any vote to legalise assisted dying would be introduced by a backbencher, but if it is to pass into law it would require the government to ensure there was enough Parliamentary time.

Calls for a change in the law have gained traction since Dame Esther Rantzen, the former That’s Life presenter, revealed she had late-stage cancer and had joined the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland.

Assisted dying reform was last voted on in the Commons in 2015, when it was defeated at second reading by 330 votes to 118.

But the new Labour-dominated Commons is much less religious than in previous years, with two in five MPs having declined to swear their allegiance to God. It means a change in the law may be more possible.

Sir Keir said: “What I said was that we would provide time for this, obviously, by way of a private members bill , and there will be a free vote, that remains my position.

“Having probably got more experience than most people, having personally looked at tens of cases in my time as Director of Public Prosecutions.

“As to the timing of it, I haven’t made a commitment on timing and I don’t want to.

“I’m not going back on the commitment I made, but we have got to set out priorities for the first year or so, but I will double down on the commitment, we will allow time for a private members bill, and there will be a free vote.”

It takes a few months for legislation to pass through both Houses of Parliament, meaning that if it is not introduced in the first year, it would not pass in the first 18 months of Sir Keir’s government.

Assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.