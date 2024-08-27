Starmer’s rose garden moment backfires as he ends up facing his own questions about sleaze

Downing Street’s rose garden has seen its fair share of drama in recent years. There was the Cameron-Clegg love-in at the start of the coalition government, Dominic Cummings’ public defenestration after his trip to Barnard Castle and, of course, those lockdown-busting parties that contributed to Boris Johnson’s early bath.

For Sir Keir Starmer to summon the press and an audience of 50 supporters to such a storied patch of lawn must, then, have meant something big was up.

If it was, then Sir Keir must have forgotten to say so. Rather than revealing which taxes he intends to put up or how he is going to solve the social care crisis, Sir Keir treated his live TV audience to 20 minutes of platitudes about fixing the country.

It transpired the reason he had chosen to gather the masses in the rose garden was simply to juxtapose his supposedly sober, responsible administration with Mr Johnson’s lockdown parties by standing at a lectern at the scene of the crime.

“Remember the pictures just over there,” he said, “of the wine and the food? Well, this garden and this building are now back in your service.”

Past bad behaviour

It would have been a clever plan, had it not been for the fact that Sir Keir has spent the past few days facing questions of his own about ethics - questions were amplified by the location and his pointed references to past bad behaviour there.

It emerged at the weekend he had given a Number 10 pass to the Labour donor Lord Alli, who paid for Sir Keir’s pre-election glow-up, and that Lord Alli had hosted a post-election reception for other Labour donors in, where else, the Downing Street garden. Presumably with food and, dare we suggest it, wine.

In turn led to accusations that government property was being used for party political reasons, which seems like the opposite of putting the rose garden “back in your service”.

Having invited a hand-picked audience to the rose garden so they could clap and hug Sir Keir at the end of his press conference. It had presumably been too late to switch venues when the accusations of Labour sleaze hit the headlines over the weekend.

Prime Minister spoke for 20 minutes in the rose garden about fixing the country - WPA Pool

Why, though, did Sir Keir persist with his hollow line about using public property for the public good? Was it sheer arrogance? Stupidity? Or were his staff just too lazy to rewrite the speech? We will probably never know.

The consequence of delivering such an insipid monologue, though, was that after failing to feed his audience any fresh policy meat to chew on, he found himself facing repeated questions about propriety.

Asked why Lord Alli had been given the pass, Sir Keir could only come up with the spectacularly vague excuse that: “He is a long-term donor and contributor to the Labour Party. He was doing some transition work with us.” He no longer has a pass, we were told.

A chap from The Guardian wanted to know why Sir Keir had cancelled the appointment of General Gwyn Jenkins as the new national security adviser, and whether there would be an open and transparent process to replace him.

‘These allegations’

Yes, there would be an open and transparent process to replace him, said Sir Keir, before adding, with a distinct absence of transparency, that he wasn’t going to discuss why he had axed him.

Sir Keir tried to butter up Channel 5’s political editor Andy Bell by congratulating him on the bronze medal won by his daughter Georgia in the 1500m at the Paris Olympics, but Bell was only interested in knowing whether the Prime Minister was really “getting the rot out” when he keeps making political appointments to the civil service.

Sir Keir grumpily replied that most of “these allegations” were coming from the people who dragged the country down in the first place, which stopped a long way short of a denial.

According to a recent poll by Opinium, Sir Keir’s popularity has plunged from a net approval rating of +18 to -6 in the space of a month. Perhaps, as he asked the public to do on his first day in Number 10, they judged him “by our actions, not by our words”.