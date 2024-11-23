Starmer seeks to hire EU negotiator in pursuit of relations reset

Keir Starmer has vowed to turn the page on the UK’s relationship with the EU.

Ministers are hiring a new EU negotiator as Keir Starmer seeks to reset Britain’s relationship with Europe.

The post, worth at least £150,000 a year and advertised by the Cabinet Office, would act as a representative for all of the UK’s dealings with the bloc.

The role is described as “principal adviser to the prime minister and the minister for European Union relations [Nick Thomas-Symonds] on matters relating to relations with the EU and delivering the ‘EU reset’ and on international economic issues”.

The applicant would also represent the prime minister at negotiations.

The trade and Cooperation agreement, the basis for the UK-EU relationship after Brexit, will be subject to renewal talks in 2025.

The representative would probably be responsible for overseeing these talks, and receive a salary of between £153,000 and £200,000.

Since taking office, the prime minister has visited the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in Berlin and met the French president, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris. He also hosted 50 leaders from across the continent for the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Speaking last month, Starmer admitted there would be challenges in resetting relations, but said he was “turning the page on the old way of doing these negotiations” in favour of a more “constructive” approach.

However, the Conservative party suggested that hiring a new EU negotiator showed the prime minister was attempting to “undermine Brexit and our status as a sovereign nation with his plan to take the country back into the EU”.

The shadow foreign secretary, Priti Patel, added: “The Conservative party will not stand by and allow the will of the British people be reversed while Labour arrogantly capitulates to the EU.”

But a Labour source said: “This is truly desperate stuff from the Conservatives. There will be no return to the EU, customs union, single market or freedom of movement.

“We are focused on acting in the national interest – tackling barriers to trade, improving cooperation on smashing the criminal people-smuggling gangs and working closely with our allies to stand up to Putin’s aggression.

“We won’t take Britain back to the Tory days of chaos and division.”

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment.