Starmer set for talks with Trump as UK seeks to shore up ‘special relationship’

David Hughes and Helen Corbett, PA
·5 min read

Sir Keir Starmer will hold talks with Donald Trump in Washington within weeks as the “special relationship” faces strains under the incoming president.

The US President-elect, who takes office later on Monday, is weighing up whether to approve the appointment of Lord Mandelson as the UK’s new ambassador in Washington, the fate of the Chagos Islands deal and the extent to which tariffs will hit Britain.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Sir Keir would seek early talks with Mr Trump on a range of issues including trade, the war in Ukraine and the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East.

Mr Lammy is one of a series of high-profile Labour figures who have expressed trenchant opinions about Mr Trump in the past, calling him a “racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relations between the Trump camp and Sir Keir’s party descended into a legal row after Labour volunteers campaigned for Kamala Harris during her election defeat.

But Mr Lammy has sought to build bridges with the incoming president’s allies and the Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister met Mr Trump in New York in September.

The Foreign Secretary described Mr Trump as a “revisionist actor” who “wants to change the rules of the game”.

Prime ministers have historically not attended the inauguration of a new president, but have sought to be early visitors to the White House.

Sir Keir Starmer visit to Washington DC
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the White House in September 2024 following talks with Joe Biden (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Lammy said: “I think that when you look at past prime ministers, it’s taken between a week or up to a month to come to Washington. The importance is the strength of the relationship and the serious discussions that we have.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the end, we have war in Europe, we have a ceasefire in the Middle East, but it’s incredibly fragile, and there are important malign actors like Iran that we’ve got to discuss with the United States and, of course, our growing trade relations with the United States.

“So, lots to discuss, and I’m very confident that Keir Starmer will be discussing this with Donald Trump within the next few weeks.”

Following speculation that Labour grandee Lord Mandelson’s diplomatic appointment could be blocked by the US, Mr Lammy said he is the “right man for this moment” with experience as a former business secretary and European Union trade chief.

“He’s looking forward to presenting his credentials to Donald Trump,” Mr Lammy said.

And despite opposition within the Trump camp to the Chagos Islands deal, Mr Lammy said he was confident that the intelligence and military agencies in the US would persuade the new president it was a good agreement.

People smuggling sanctions
Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivers a speech in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The UK plans to cede sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory to Mauritius, leasing back the strategically important Diego Garcia base used by the US for 99 years at a reported annual cost of around £90 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir Keir and Mr Lammy have argued that International Court of Justice rulings in favour of Mauritius had jeopardised the legal status of the base.

But allies of Mr Trump, including his pick as secretary of state Marco Rubio, have voiced concerns this could allow Chinese influence to increase on the islands around the base.

Mr Lammy said: “It’s right and proper that Donald Trump looks at that deal and is confident about that deal.

“But I would say that this has been through an inter-agency process in the United States and I suspect he will come to the same conclusions as the last administration.”

The Foreign Secretary said Mr Trump believed in the US being “strong and powerful” but he was “not a man who, in any sense, is a warmonger”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The Donald Trump I met… had incredible grace, generosity, very keen to be a good host, very funny, very, very, very friendly, very warm, I have to say, about the UK, our royal family, Scotland.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he sees Mr Trump as a “revisionist actor” who “wants to change the rules of the game” and seems very focused on the possibility of normalising Saudi relations with Israel, which he said can only come if there is a path to a two-state solution in the Middle East.

Ahead of the inauguration in Washington, the Prime Minister said the UK-US special relationship “will continue to flourish for years to come”.

The president-elect will be sworn in to his second term in the White House eight years after he first took the oath of office.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the “depth of friendship” between the 47th president and the UK, and pledged to continue to “work together to ensure the success of both our countries and deliver for people on both sides of the Atlantic”.

Mr Trump spent the eve of the inauguration at a rally, where he declared his supporters had “built a new American majority that will lead our country to success for generations to come”.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister sent his congratulations to Mr Trump.

“For centuries, the relationship between our two nations has been one of collaboration, cooperation and enduring partnership. It is a uniquely close bond,” Sir Keir said.

“Together, we have defended the world from tyranny and worked towards our mutual security and prosperity.”

A number of UK political figures have gathered in Washington DC ahead of the inauguration – the Government will be represented by outgoing ambassador to the US Dame Karen Pierce.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage are among the UK political figures in Washington ahead of Monday’s ceremonies.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, Dame Priti said she was there to represent the Conservative Party, with whom the Republicans have a “decades-long relationship”.

She added: “Post-inauguration, our parties will continue to work together on those shared values to secure prosperity and freedom across the globe.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Meme Coin Immediately Crashes After Melania’s Cryptocurrency Launch

    Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40 percent, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “T

  • 'Shock and awe': Trump plans 100 immediate executive actions. Here's what could be coming.

    Donald Trump intends to start his second White House term by unleashing more than 100 executive orders and directives.

  • Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend Trump inauguration in-person as event moves indoors

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in person, now that the event is being moved indoors.Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of frigid temperatures in the U.S. capital."Most ticketed guests will no longer be able to attend the [inauguration] ceremonies in person, including Premier Danielle Smith," Sam Blackett, the premier's press secretary, told CBC News in a statement. Bla

  • 4 Things the Middle Class Likely Won’t Be Able To Afford Once Trump Takes Office

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office for a second time on Jan. 20, and big changes are expected due to his proposed policies. While he has promised the country a shift in the economy, it...

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Lindsey Graham Berates CBS Host for Tough Questions: ‘Worry About Reporting the News Fairly’

    Republican senator and Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham blasted CBS Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan after she questioned him on the incoming Trump administration’s threats against journalists. Brennan had been interrogating Graham on whether he endorsed Kash Patel to become the next FBI director despite several questions raised by US lawyers and national security veterans who have worked with him. When the CBS host asked Graham whether he would be asking Patel about his threats against journa

  • Trump won't wait to review CUSMA trade pact, experts say

    WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs has sent shockwaves through America's closest neighbours — but it's likely just a first step in his plan to rattle a critical trilateral trade pact.

  • Elon Musk Moves to Make His Own Mar-a-Lago Near BFF Trump in D.C

    Billionaire CEO Elon Musk appears to be looking to create his very own Mar-a-Lago in the nation’s capital. Multiple anonymous sources told Eater that the world’s richest man is aiming to make the winning bid on the Line, a trendy D.C. hotel that is up for auction, and turn into a “private social club.” The once buzzy 220-room hotel, which opened just seven years ago, went to auction after it failed to meet its owners’ financial expectations, according to The Real Deal.

  • Don Jr.’s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Tags Along With Him for Inauguration Festivities

    Donald Trump Jr. had an unexpected guest in tow as he made the rounds in Washington D.C. over the weekend ahead of his father’s inauguration. The eldest Trump child was spotted Saturday being trailed by his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as he greeted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife, Heloísa Wol. The friendly exes were captured in a video posted to Eduardo’s Instagram stories, captioned “🇺🇸🤝🇧🇷 Time to celebrate buddy" and tagging Don Jr., who

  • Donald Trump’s pledge to ‘drill, baby, drill’ meets the reality of fracking in rural Pennsylvania

    Promises made by Donald Trump to unleash the fracking industry played a vital role in his fight to win Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 US election. Despite the consequences the industry has had for the health of rural communities like Dimock in the north of the state, many residents continue to support the incoming president. A double yellow line marks the centre of Route 29, expanding at the top of each rolling hill that sweeps across the frozen landscape of northeast Pennsyl

  • Trump's family circle has a different look as he returns to the White House

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When Donald Trump returns to the White House on Monday, his family circle will look a little different than it did when he first arrived eight years ago.

  • Trump didn't wait to be sworn in to start breaking his campaign promises to you | Opinion

    It's been a while since you've heard Trump promise gas at less than $2 per gallon, right? That's usually a sign he's walking away from a promise.

  • Vance will make his mark as the first millennial vice president and the potential MAGA torchbearer

    NEW YORK (AP) — As he prepares to become the nation's first millennial vice president, JD Vance is already the presumptive heir to the “Make America Great Again” movement.

  • Kaine reaffirms pressure on Hegseth, says GOP needed to hear it

    Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) reaffirmed his pressure on President-elect Trump’s Department of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth and said he asked tough questions last week because his Republican colleagues needed to hear the answers. Kaine joined CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, where he was asked about his repeated questioning of Hegseth’s sexual encounter with a…

  • Canada to hold an unusual inauguration day party in Washington

    Some Donald Trump fans stopped to snap photos of an unexpected sight during their inauguration jaunt through downtown Washington, D.C."Canada congratulates Donald Trump," one exclaimed on Sunday, as he read the sign atop the Canadian Embassy flanked by enormous maple leaf flags off Pennsylvania Avenue."Think Justin Trudeau's up there?"No, the prime minister was not there. But more than 1,500 people may, indeed, be there attending Canada's quadrennial inauguration day party on Monday.This year's

  • Opinion - Mexico’s corn policy risks North America’s economic ties

    President Sheinbaum’s handling of this issue will define her legacy and Mexico’s role in the region.

  • The Trump family flies to DC on plane provided by Biden ahead of inauguration on Monday

    President Biden sends a military plane to bring Trump and family to DC on Saturday ahead of Inauguration Day.

  • Trump says he will quickly release JFK, Robert Kennedy, MLK assassination files

    President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he would release classified documents in the coming days related to the assassinations of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Trump, who returns to the White House on Monday, promised on the campaign trail to release classified intelligence and law enforcement files on the 1963 assassination of JFK, as America's 35th president is widely known. He had made a similar promise during his 2017 to 2021 term, and he did in fact release some documents related to JFK's 1963 slaying.

  • 'A Disgrace': The Pope Raises Holy Hell Over Trump's Biggest 'Day 1' Promise

    Pope Francis put the incoming administration on blast over an expected mass deportation program.

  • MSNBC Rips Bondi’s ‘Slack-Jawed, Whacked Out’ Confirmation Hearing

    Hosts of MSNBC’s flagship weekend talk show have blasted Pam Bondi’s performance during her confirmation hearings in the U.S. senate ahead of likely becoming the nation’s next Attorney General. Noting that Bondi had in many instances skirted entirely the questions put to her by the panel of senators, The Weekend host Michael Steele drew particular attention to an exchange between the former Florida Attorney General and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Steele said, “What is stunning to me is that level of