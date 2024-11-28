Starmer speaks to Zelensky amid Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid

David Lynch, PA Political Correspondent
·2 min read

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as his country’s power grid faces bombardment by Russian forces.

Mr Zelensky characterised the latest attack by Vladimir Putin’s forces as “yet another act of Russian air terror targeting Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, involving over 90 missiles and nearly 100 drones”.

Russia’s renewed attack on Ukraine’s power grid, the second in less than two weeks, has added to fears the Kremlin is hoping to cripple its foe’s power generation ahead of winter.

One million homes have lost power in the war-torn nation, according to Ukrainian officials.

Downing Street described the Russian strikes as “egregious”, adding that the Prime Minister characterised them as “systematic” and “depraved” when speaking to Mr Zelensky.

Amid the attacks, Mr Zelensky “expressed gratitude for the UK’s unwavering support, including the commitment to provide at least £3 billion annually for Ukraine’s needs” in his call with the Prime Minister.

In a fresh signal that British Storm Shadow missiles are likely being used by Kyiv, the Ukrainian president added: “We discussed advancing our defence co-operation and strengthening Ukraine’s long-range capabilities.”

UK authorities will not be drawn into confirming it has given Ukraine permission to use the weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

No 10 would only say that “both leaders underlined the importance of putting Ukraine in the best possible position ahead of another challenging winter of conflict”.

The Prime Minister has previously said revealing such information would only benefit Mr Putin, who has ramped up Russia’s arsenal in recent weeks by launching a new long-range ballistic missile at Ukraine.

Chunks of debris from Storm Shadow missiles are reported to have been found in Russia’s Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.

Of his call with Sir Keir, Mr Zelensky added: “We also discussed Ukraine’s potential participation in the upcoming JEF (Joint Expeditionary Force) summit in Tallinn next month and agreed to expedite preparations for the historic Partnership Agreement marking 100 years of Ukraine–UK relations.”

Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden’s administration has urged Ukraine to lower its age of conscription from 25 to 18 to help expand its pool of fighting age men.

  • Key developments after massive Russian attack on Ukraine power network

    The latest attack on Ukraine has left Kyiv in darkness and stoked fears Russia could plan to damage the country's energy supplies ahead of a bitter winter.

  • Russia mounts massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Kyiv says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia unleashed its second big attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this month on Thursday, cutting power to more than 1 million people in the west, south and centre of the country. President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had struck in response to Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory with U.S. medium-range ATACMS missiles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of a "despicable escalation", saying it had used cruise missiles with cluster munitions.

  • At least one million people without power in Ukraine after ‘massive’ Russian attack

    At least one million people are without power in Ukraine after Russia staged a “massive” attack on the country’s energy infrastructure in the early hours of Thursday. The missile strikes come as temperatures have dropped to freezing, and a UN official has warned that as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s power grid, this winter could become the “harshest since the start of the war”. “Once again, the energy sector is under massive enemy attack. Attacks on energy facilities are taking place acro

  • Putin says Ukrainian infrastructure attack was revenge for Kyiv's strikes on Russia

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a massive Russian overnight attack on Ukrainian infrastructure was a response to Kyiv's attacks on Russian regions using longer-range Western missiles. Ukrainian officials said that Russia had unleashed its second big attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this month on Thursday, cutting power to more than 1 million people in the west, south, and centre of the country. Let me repeat once again: these strikes on our part also took place in response to the ongoing strikes (by Ukraine) on Russian territory with American ATACMS missiles.

  • US urges Ukraine to draft 18-year-olds to solve manpower shortages on the battlefield

    The current minimum conscription age is 25. The US thinks reducing it will help Ukraine keep up with Russia's military.

  • Ukraine power grid attack a response to UK-US weapons, says Putin

    The co-ordinated assault unfolded over several hours with waves of drones and missiles flying across the country.

  • Polish company denies that it broke the law in sending Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine

    A Polish company strongly denied any laws were broken when it sent Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, after the Swiss government placed some export restrictions on the company over concerns that the ammunition ended up in Ukraine. Switzerland's government said last week it was barring exports to Polish military hardware supplier UMO after concluding that some 645,000 rounds of Swiss-made small-caliber ammunition ended up in Ukraine.

  • Latest 'massive' Russian aerial attack cuts power to 1 million homes in Ukraine

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia conducted a “massive” attack against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Thursday, firing nearly 200 missiles and drones and leaving more than a million households without power, Ukrainian officials said.

