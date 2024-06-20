Starmer squirms as Question Time audience smirks and exposes his waffle

Sir Keir's stint on the BBC Question Time programme went straight to the issue of his previous support for Jeremy Corbyn - BBC

The Conservatives believe Labour’s Achilles’ heel is tax, but for the public, it seems that Sir Keir Starmer’s vulnerability lies in his truthfulness - or lack of it.

Just as with the Sky News debate last week, Sir Keir’s stint on the BBC Question Time programme went straight to the issue of his previous support for Jeremy Corbyn - the man he said at the time would make a “great prime minister”.

Did he mean it? Or, as Fiona Bruce suggested, did he have his fingers crossed behind his back when he said it in 2019?

Sir Keir squirmed as the audience refused to accept his excuse of “I didn’t think we’d win” as an answer.

He was pressed over and over again on the issue, by the audience and by Ms Bruce. If he did not believe at the time that Mr Corbyn - now exiled from the Labour Party by him - would be a “great prime minister”, why did he say it?

Sir Keir waffled, he repeated himself, he suggested Mr Corbyn would have been better than Boris Johnson, and in the end, he was laughed at as he refused to say Mr Corbyn would have been great.

The audience member who had asked the question about Mr Corbyn said his obfuscation “leaves me with the same question I had about integrity and trust that I had with the clown Boris Johnson”.

This came after there had been boos from some in the audience as Mr Starmer entered the auditorium, which will cheer those Tory campaign managers who insist he still hasn’t “sealed the deal” with the public.

Another questioner asked him about “backtracking” on his promises, such as the U-turn on scrapping the child benefit cap, and wondered why anyone should now trust anything he says.

There was also a question about why he had changed his mind on whether all women have a cervix (then: no, now: yes).

Audience members smirked when he mentioned, once again, that his mother worked in the NHS and his wife works in the NHS. There was a distinct absence of applause or enthusiasm.

The polls may suggest Sir Keir is on course for an even bigger landslide than Sir Tony Blair won in 1997, but this audience, at least, had not fallen in love with Sir Keir the way they were charmed by Sir Tony.

Perhaps it was because where Sir Tony exuded hope and glamour, po-faced Sir Keir is more like a dusty schoolmaster teaching hard maths by rote.