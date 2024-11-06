Starmer’s tax raid ‘will mean big corporations turn farmland into net zero forests’, experts warn

Farmers will have to pay inheritance tax on estates worth over £1 million under changes in the Budget - Monty Rakusen/Digital Vision

Farmland across Britain is at risk of being turned into net zero forests by foreign corporations because of Sir Keir Starmer’s inheritance tax raid, experts have warned.

The decision to tax farmers’ estates is likely to mean that many will sell up – with big businesses that want to offset their carbon footprint expected to be the biggest buyers, according to the Country and Land Business Association (CLA).

Victoria Vyvyan, president of the CLA, said: “If family farms are forced to sell, the land won’t just go to neighbours. Buyers may include corporations needing carbon offsets, local councils eyeing development, and lifestyle buyers.

“Environmental charities may also step in, using the land for ecosystem services, biodiversity projects, and new habitats. Unlike farmers, they’ll face no inheritance tax.

“We know from experience that all these options can lead to responsible land stewardship. But each risks breaking the vital link between the land and those who know it best – those who live and work on it every day.”

The National Farmers’ Union estimates that around two-thirds of farms will hit the threshold to be taxed - Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive

Farmers will have to pay inheritance tax on estates worth more than £1 million under changes introduced in the Budget.

Rural groups have warned that farmers will be forced to sell off parcels of land to cover the tax, which will be charged at a rate of 20 per cent.

Other farmers are likely to be more cautious about buying up these plots of land given uncertainty over the future tax burden and declining incomes from agricultural subsidies.

As a result, land may be more attractive to private investors for green schemes such as carbon offsetting through tree planting, the CLA said. Large corporations are typically not liable for inheritance tax because they are rarely owned by one family.

‘Cruel family farms tax’

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has announced plans to hold a mass rally outside Parliament on Nov 19 after calling on the Government for a rethink.

Kemi Badenoch, the new leader of the Conservative Party, said on Wednesday that the party would reverse Labour’s “cruel family farms tax” if elected.

Corporate buyouts of farmland have been increasing across the country as companies tout their green credentials.

More than half of farms and estates sold in 2023 went to non-farmers, according to land specialists Strutt & Parker, with the number of corporate buyers rising by 10 per cent the previous year.

A 2022 report from charity Community Land Scotland warned that land purchases by corporates such as Aviva, Standard Life and BrewDog were driving up the price of land and exacerbating rural inequality.

Chris Thyer, an energy and renewables expert at property consultant Bidwells, said that more fields could also be leased to build solar and wind farms to help meet Labour’s 2030 green power goal.

He said: “One of the concerns landowners often have about these projects is that by building a solar farm, they’ll be subject to inheritance tax on the solar farm land.

“But if now they’re potentially going to be liable for at least some inheritance tax on the farmland anyway, then it’s one fewer disincentive against leasing land for renewables or any other alternative land uses,” he said. “And that would at least generate enough value to be able to afford the tax.”

Retailers have warned that the changes to inheritance tax could ultimately threaten the UK’s food security and lead to higher prices in the supermarket.

A government spokesperson says the Budget ‘protects the family farm while also fixing public services’ - SolStock/E+

Farmers have accused the Government of vastly underestimating the number of working farms that will be affected by the changes.

The Treasury has suggested 73 per cent of farms will not be captured by the policy, but the NFU says this figure includes unproductive smallholdings.

Instead, it estimates that around two-thirds of farms will hit the threshold to be taxed, citing figures from Defra that show just 34 per cent have a net worth of under £1 million.

However, the Government points out that the £1 million allowance applies individually to both a farmer and their spouse, if the business is jointly owned.

Including exemptions for a residence on the farmland, the Treasury says a farming couple could pass on up to £3 million tax free.

‘Fair and balanced’

A government spokesperson said: “The government’s commitment to our farmers remains steadfast. It’s why we have committed £5 billion to the farming budget over two years – more money than ever for sustainable food production.

“We understand concerns about changes to Agricultural Property Relief but the majority of those claiming relief will not be affected by these changes. They will be able to pass the family farm down to their children just as previous generations have always done.

“This is a fair and balanced approach that protects the family farm while also fixing the public services that we all rely on. We remain committed to working with the NFU and listening to farmers.”