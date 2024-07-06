All of Starmer’s top team went to state school – bar one

Sir Keir Starmer chairs his first meeting of the Cabinet – nearly all of whom went to state school - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Just one member of the Cabinet appointed by Sir Keir Starmer went to a fee-paying school, analysis reveals.

The Prime Minister’s top team has the smallest percentage of privately educated ministers in history, with the Sutton Trust noting that 92 per cent of his appointments went to comprehensive schools.

Out of the 25 Cabinet ministers unveiled on Friday, only Louise Haigh – the new Transport Secretary – had a fee-paying education.

Ms Haigh, who attended Sheffield High School, has said she feels “quite uncomfortable” about her education.

In an interview with Schools Week in 2015, she said private schools were “very much looked down on” by Labour MPs “and rightly so”, adding: “I am completely opposed to private school myself.”

Sir Keir is the only member of his Cabinet to have attended a grammar school, winning a place at Reigate in 1974 after he passed the 11-plus entrance exam.

Two years after he joined, it became an independent, fee-paying institution after the abolition of the direct grant. Sir Keir benefited from a bursary to fund his sixth-form studies.

Less than half Oxbridge educated

He is among the two-fifths (40 per cent) of his Cabinet who studied at Oxford or Cambridge universities, having attended Oxford for his postgraduate degree in civil law.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, and Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, are among the Oxford-educated Labour frontbenchers, while John Healey, the Defence Secretary, and Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, went to Cambridge.

Angela Rayner, Sir Keir’s deputy, left Avondale School in Cheadle Heath, Greater Manchester, aged 16 with no qualifications after becoming pregnant.

Louise Haigh, the new Transport Secretary, is the only one in the Cabinet who had a fee-paying education as a child - Alex McBride/Getty

Sixty-three per cent of Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet were privately educated, analysis by the Sutton Trust showed.

Under predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, that figure was 68 per cent and 64 per cent respectively.

The entirety of Anthony Eden’s cabinet went to private school, as did 91 per cent of ministers who served around Margaret Thatcher’s top table.

Asked about the figures at his inaugural Downing Street press conference on Saturday, Sir Keir said: “I’m really proud of the fact that my Cabinet reflects the aspiration that I believe lies at the heart of our country. The aspiration that so many people have, wherever they started from, to make a journey in life for themselves, for their families, for their communities and ultimately for their country.

“I’m proud of the fact we have people around that Cabinet table who didn’t have the easiest start in life.

“But to see them sitting in the Cabinet this morning was a proud moment for me and for this changed Labour Party, and a reinforcement of my belief in that aspiration.”

Nick Harrison, chief executive of the Sutton Trust, noted Sir Keir’s senior ministers now had the most diverse educational background on record.

“It represents real progress towards smashing the class ceiling in politics, and it’s the closest to genuinely reflecting the proportion of Brits who went to comprehensive schools,” he said.

“But we now need to see this Cabinet deliver policies that will help tackle the barriers that are stopping many young people getting on in life.”

Sir Keir came under fire during the election campaign over his plan to impose 20 per cent VAT on private school fees.

The proposed raid has led to warnings that more than 40,000 pupils could flee the independent sector, placing a significant extra burden on state schools.

This figure could end up being as high as 100,000, the Independent Schools Council has warned, while legal challenges to the policy are also expected.