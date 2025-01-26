Starmer and Trump stress ‘close and warm ties’ and agree to meet soon – No 10

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump discussed the importance of “close and warm ties” between Britain and the US and agreed to meet soon, in their first talks after the US president’s inauguration, Downing Street has said.

The two leaders held talks on trade and the economy after the president praised the UK Prime Minister for having done “a very good job thus far” and saying they had “very good relationship”.

In a readout of the call, which lasted 45 minutes, a Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump on Sunday.

“President Trump opened by sending his condolences to the Prime Minister on the loss of his brother. The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his kind words and congratulated him on his inauguration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Prime Minister paid tribute to President Trump’s role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza.

“The president welcomed the release of Emily Damari and sent his best wishes to her family.

“They discussed the importance of working together for security in the Middle East.

“They also discussed trade and the economy, with the Prime Minister setting out how we are deregulating to boost growth.

Sir Keir Starmer (James Manning/PA)

“The two leaders stressed the importance of the close and warm ties between the UK and the US, and the president spoke of his respect and affection for the royal family.

“They agreed to meet soon and looked forward to further discussions then.”

The talks came after Mr Trump offered warm words for Sir Keir despite a series of attacks from X owner Elon Musk, a key member of the president’s inner circle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tech entrepreneur has used his platform to criticise the Prime Minister and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips over the issue of grooming gangs.

But the president told reporters on Air Force One that he and Sir Keir “get along well” despite the difference in their political views, and that they were due to have a call this weekend.

“I like him a lot,” Mr Trump said.

“He’s liberal, which is a bit different from me, but I think he’s a very good person and I think he’s done a very good job thus far.

“He’s represented his country in terms of philosophy.

“I may not agree with his philosophy, but I have a very good relationship with him.”

The president added that the UK was being considered as the destination for the first international trip of his second term.

Sir Keir most recently met Mr Trump at Trump Tower in New York during the presidential campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair also spoke on the phone after Mr Trump’s election victory, with Downing Street saying both men agreed the relationship between the UK and the US was “incredibly strong” and would “continue to thrive”.

After Mr Trump’s inauguration on January 20, Foreign Secretary David Lammy indicated Sir Keir would visit Washington within weeks.