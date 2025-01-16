Starmer: UK will ‘never let up’ on support for Ukraine

Ukraine must be put in the “strongest possible position” in 2025, Sir Keir Starmer said as he made his first trip to Kyiv as Prime Minister.

The visit comes just days before Donald Trump enters the White House, potentially signalling a shift in US support for Ukraine’s war effort in favour of a push for a peace deal.

The Prime Minister said the UK would “never let up” on support for Kyiv, with a new 100 Year Partnership deal set to cement ties with Ukraine.

Sir Keir Starmer was met by Ukrainian officials and the British ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris as he arrived at Kyiv train station (Carl Court/PA)

Sir Keir said he would discuss what further support he could offer to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during the visit.

Speaking to broadcasters at a hospital in Kyiv, he said: “It’s very important we ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position.

“That’s something I’ve been arguing for since I was Prime Minister. This is my seventh meeting with President Zelensky. I’m here at the burns unit of one of the Kyiv hospitals, which is a grim reminder of the heavy price Ukraine is paying.

“So we must give the necessary support, and that’s what I’m discussing with President Zelensky today. We must never let up on that and we’ve been leading the way.”

Sir Keir visited a burns unit at a Kyiv hospital (Carl Court/PA)

Mr Trump’s pick for secretary of state Marco Rubio suggested on Wednesday that both Ukraine and Russia would have to make concessions to end the war.

He said it was important to be “realistic” that “there will have to be concessions made by the Russian Federation, but also by the Ukrainians”.

Sir Keir’s desire to “make sure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position during 2025″ is an indication of the West’s attempt to ensure Kyiv goes into any talks on the front foot.

Ahead of the visit, Mr Zelensky had suggested he would use the meeting to discuss the prospect of British troops being deployed to Ukraine as peacekeepers following any ceasefire deal with the Kremlin.

Sir Keir said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war had been a failure, and “one of the consequences of this conflict has been to draw Nato more strongly together”.

“It’s bigger and stronger than it has been, and we must stand behind Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“But when we say Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position, that can’t be just words.

“And that’s why I’ve had such intense discussions with President Zelensky over the months that I’ve been Prime Minister and will again here in Ukraine. Because that is very, very important as we go into 2025.”