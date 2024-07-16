Starmer pressured to scrap two-child benefit cap in King’s Speech as fired Reform member slams party - live

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to unveil 35 new bills into the King’s Speech next week.

The new laws will hand greater powers to local leaders and to economic watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), with growth a key part of the prime minister’s agenda, the government has said.

The PM described the measures, to be announced on Wednesday, as the “down payment” on the change his government is seeking to deliver.

But the SNP has joined Labour frontbenchers in pressuring Sir Keir to scrap the two-child benefit cap as part of the new legislation.

Mr Flynn has written to Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, urging him to instruct his party’s MPs in Scotland to abolish the cap.

It comes as Reform’s former deputy leader Ben Habib has criticised Nigel Farage’s party and said it should be made more democratic after being ousted.

Mr Habib was fired and replaced last week by Richard Tice in Nigel Farage’s shake-up he had “long held concerns about the control of the party and the decision making processes”.

Starmer launches strategic defence review to ‘strengthen homeland security'

Sir Keir Starmer has launched a review of the UK’s defence to protect the country from a “more dangerous and volatile world”.

The prime minsiter said spending would be “responsibly increased” to bolster Britain’s “hollowed-out armed forces”.

It comes after Sir Keir reaffirmed his commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP (gross domestic product) at the Nato summit in Washington last week.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the review will aim to strengthen UK homeland security, bolster Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and modernise and maintain the nuclear deterrent.

It will be led by former Nato secretary general Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, and draw on military and foreign policy experts such as Dr Fiona Hill and General Sir Richard Barrons.

A defence review team will also be established to engage with serving and retired members of the armed forces, the defence industry, the general public, academics, Parliament and the UK’s allies.

Sir Keir said: “We live in a more dangerous and volatile world. My Government will forge a new clear-eyed approach to our national defences, equipping us to tackle international threats head on while keeping the British people safe and secure.

“I promised the British people I would deliver the change needed to take our country forward, and I promised action not words. That’s why one of my first acts since taking office is to launch our strategic defence review.

“We will make sure our hollowed-out armed forces are bolstered and respected, that defence spending is responsibly increased, and that our country has the capabilities needed to ensure the UK’s resilience for the long term.”

(Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Starmer warns 'no time to waste' as he tries to pack 35 bills into King's Speech

Sir Keir Starmer has described Labour’s work as “urgent” as he tries to pack 35 new bills into the King’s Speech next week.

The new laws will hand greater powers to local leaders and to economic watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), with growth a key part of the prime minister’s agenda, the government has said.

The prime minister described the measures, to be announced on Wednesday, as the “down payment” on the change his government is seeking to deliver.

The strengthening of the OBR, which was outlined in Labour’s manifesto, is designed to ensure that “nobody can play fast and loose with the public finances ever again”, Downing Street said.

Read what can we expect from the full speech below:

Starmer warns 'no time to waste' as he tries to pack 35 bills into King's Speech

What legislation is expected to feature in the King’s Speech?

Ahead of the King’s Speech on Wednesday, the Government said it will put economic growth at the heart of its legislative agenda.

More than 35 bills are expected to be announced as Labour seeks to maintain momentum and define its first 100 days in office as a period of positive progress.

Here is a summary of the expected legislation:

Fiscal discipline

Further devolution

National wealth fund

Clean energy boost

Planning and infrastructure

Revitalising Rail

Skills push to focus on big business

Border security

Reform for renters

Crime and policing

Workers’ rights

Help for mental health

Eradicating smoking

Martyn’s Law

Constitutional reform

Football governance

Acting on AI

The King and Queen during the State Opening of Parliament in November 2023 (PA) (PA Wire)

Children risk becoming 'forgotten generation' due to NHS waits

Children and young people risk becoming a forgotten generation owing to crippling waits for NHS care, health leaders have warned.

A report from NHS Providers said 82% of trusts it surveyed are unable to meet the current demand for children and young people’s services.

NHS trusts provide a variety of help for children and young people at home, in the community and in hospitals, such as health visiting, speech and language therapy, audiology, neurodevelopmental services, mental health services and autism assessment.

The report found that rising demand and long waits for services are the biggest challenges for trusts, with more and more children needing help.

For example, 5.3 million children and young people were in contact with mental health services in 2023/24 – up 8.1% on 2022/23 and 25.7% on 2021/22.

In the report, which included 134 responses from leaders at 95 trusts, almost all (97%) said the current level of demand they were experiencing for children and young people’s services had increased compared with before the Covid pandemic.

Watch: Jo Cox's husband reacts to Trump rally shooting: 'He has some culpability'

Jo Cox’s husband reacts to Trump rally shooting: ‘He has some culpability’

How Starmer's big moment on world stage was derailed by Biden blunders

Keir Starmer knew that his first post summit press conference as prime minister was always going to be an important moment.

After a good, solid first international outing since the election victory, where he had been warmly welcomed by fellow world leaders at Nato, Starmer needed to cap off his trip to Washington DC with an equally good, solid performance at the microphone in front of journalists.

Few people appreciate how much preparation goes into what often appear to be perfunctory occasions, but on the plane home, Starmer shared with journalists that in between a succession of bilaterals and Nato council meetings, he and his team had planned for all possible questions.

It all seemed straightforward, and then, as often occurs, the unexpected happened.

Our political editor David Maddox has the full story:

How Keir Starmer’s big moment on world stage was derailed by Biden blunders

Starmer to host European leaders at his first UK-led summit

Sir Keir Starmer will welcome around 50 European leaders at Blenheim Palace as part of the summit of the European Political Community (EPC) on Thursday.

The EPC will discuss “some of the most pressing generational issues” facing the continent, Downing Street said in a press release.

The leaders will also discuss illegal migration and energy when they meet at the country house.

Starmer said ahead of the summit: “We cannot be spectators in this chapter of history. We must do more and go further, not just for the courageous Ukrainians on the frontlines, or those being trafficked from country-to-country, but so our future generations look back with pride at what our continent achieved together.”

Labour MP speaks up after protesting against monarchy during Commons oath

Clive Lewis, who represents Norwich South, has criticised the “hysteria” media headlines after protesting against the monarchy doing his affirmation at the Commons on Wednesday 10 July.

At the time, the Labour MP said prior to his affirmation: “I take this oath under protest and in the hope that one day my fellow citizens will democratically decide to live in a republic.”

In the aftermath of the statement, he slammed the reaction to his remarks claiming headlines prove we live in a “reactionary democracy”.

In his response to said “meltdown”, he said: “So I made the mistake of looking underneath my timeline on my statement in the oath about the republic.

“What this shows me is two things. Firstly, it was no big deal what I said. What I said was that I, as a democratically elected representative, would like to live in a democratically-decided republic.

“The actual hysteria from the media headlines like I’m ‘taking a swipe at the monarchy’ tells us all we need to know about the fact that we live in a reactionary democracy.”

(Clive Lewis/X)

Tory treasurer who gave party £5m quits role after election defeat

Tory treasurer who gave party £5m quits role days after election defeat

Labour slated for 'holes' in animal-welfare and green policies

Labour’s animal-welfare and environmental policies may be better than the Tories’ – but they contain disappointing gaps, experts say.

In a YouGov poll last year, a third of voters said animal welfare was one of their top three issues.

So new environment secretary Steve Reed will come under pressure from lobby groups – and in some cases, from opposing countryside and farming factions.

The party’s manifesto promised to improve animal welfare, with bans on trail hunting and the import of hunting trophies, an end to puppy smuggling and farming, and to “work towards the phasing out of animal testing”.

It pledged a Labour government would “champion British farming whilst protecting the environment”.

Our reporter Jane Dalton has the full story:

Labour under pressure on animal-welfare and farming policies – badger culls to sewage

Ministers urged to act on 'dark underbelly' of election abuse

Ex-Labour MP calls for inquiry into abuse and intimidation during election

Parliament and Congress 'to combine to combat threats to politicians'

02:30 , Salma Ouaguira

The UK parliament and the US Congress are set to work more closely to combat threats to frontline politicians in the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is to write to his American counterpart stressing the importance of sharing expertise on security measures, The Independent has learned.

It comes as the shooting at a campaign rally led to concerns about the safety of MPs and the risk of political violence in the UK. A bloodied Mr Trump was rushed from the stage to a hospital after the attempt on his life and later said that a bullet had “pierced” his ear.

Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, said the attack on Mr Trump raised questions about “what a civilised democracy looks like”.

The Labour MP for Spen Valley told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “We are back again having that conversation about what democracy looks like, what our politics looks like. I sadly feel that we are not making a huge amount of progress in this country.”

House of Commons leader Lucy Powell also said that there was a “growing sense of ... hate and attacks” towards UK politicians which was “something that we need to take action on”.

The government’s adviser on political violence has also called on the home secretary to investigate a “dark underbelly” of abuse and intimidation of candidates during the general election.

Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin has more:

UK parliament and Congress ‘to combine to combat threats to frontline politicians’

Chris Patten: My six-point plan to drag the Tories back from the abyss

Like the British people as a whole, the Conservative Party has traditionally been moderate and civil, writes former party chair Chris Patten.

It has succeeded when it has tried to reach agreements, rather than provoke fights. Why on earth would we throw it overboard now?

Chris Patten: My six-point plan to drag the Tories back from the abyss

Brexit is back as Starmer's Europe minister heads to Brussels

Keir Starmer has wasted little time in pushing for a reset of Britain’s post-Brexit relations with the EU, with his new Europe minister getting the train to Brussels today.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the new minister for the constitution and European relations, tweeted this morning an image of him getting on the Eurostar to Brussels from London St Pancras to meet with EU commission vice president Maros Sefcovic for a new round of Brexit talks.

While Labour have made it clear they will not try to rejoin the EU or the customs union and single market, their manifesto promised a “reset” of Brexit relations and a renegotiated deal.

Our political editor David Maddox reports:

Brexit is back as Starmer’s Europe minister heads to Brussels

Watch: Farage 'not shocked' by Trump shooting due to 'liberal narrative'

Farage ‘not shocked’ by Trump shooting due to ‘liberal narrative’

Keir Starmer: England manager? There's one crucial thing that unites the PM and Gareth Southgate

Both the England leader and the prime minister place a premium on respect, writes Andrew Grice. But is that enough to win us the Euros – or to fix the country?

There’s one crucial thing that unites the PM and Gareth Southgate

Culture secretary hints at return of Football Governance Bill

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has hinted a possible return of the Football Governance Bill as part of the new policies unveiled at the King’s Speech on Wednesday.

The legislation aims to reform the governance of men’s football to put fans back at the hart of the game,

Asked about football legislation including scrutiny for club finances, she told Times Radio: “Well obviously, I don’t want to pre-empt what the King is going to announce.

“But I’ve been at the football twice this week and at Bury FC, my first visit to Gigg Lane where campaigners worked so hard to save their club but couldn’t manage it and are now having to rebuild – my promise to them was that this was in our manifesto, it will be a top priority for me, so I think you can read into that that there’ll be early action from this Government.

“And I’ve already discussed that with Tracey Crouch, who was the Conservative sports minister whose review was the inspiration behind this. I’m very keen that it becomes an issue that we take party politics out of and that we get behind the fans, we get behind grassroots football, and we get behind kids in this country who deserve the right standards so that those kids who were watching the game last night dreaming that one day it might be them – my job is to make sure that we put rocket boosters under that, whether it’s through more action at grassroots football which we’re announcing today or through protecting those middle-tier clubs.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy (PA Wire)

Welsh government could ban drink refills

Plans to ban drink refills in Wales are currently subject of a consultation.

The new law would prohibit retailers from offering free refilling machines or top-ups of fizzy and sugary drinks.

Under the plans multi-buy and buy-one-get-one-free offers will also be banned.

The Welsh government claimed it wants to help people “make the healthy choice” when shopping.

Labour wants 'far more light, far less heat' in UK politics

Political figures are reacting to Donald Trump’s assassination attempt that has shaken up the world.

Doing the media round, culture secretary Lisa Nandy said Labour wants “far more light, far less heat” in politics following the attack on the former US president.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We had the independence referendum in Scotland, we had endless rows about Brexit that became very polarising across the whole of the UK and particularly in England, we found all these different ways to divide ourselves from one another, and I reflected on it a few years ago, standing in a debate in the House of Commons, where I was hearing Remain-supporting and Leave-supporting MPs hurling insults at each other across the floor, calling each other traitors.

“It’s no surprise then that, when we walk out on to the streets of Britain, we hear that language reflected back to us, and that’s why I was so pleased that the Prime Minister, his first instinct was to get on the phone to President Trump to express our utter condemnation.”

She said the new government will “taker the heat out of this toxic debate” and will “shed far more light, far less heat”.

Reflecting on the recent UK General Election, Ms Nandy said: “We had Nigel Farage having milkshakes thrown at him. We had colleagues of mine, like Jess Phillips, Shabana Mahmood, Jonathan Ashworth, hounded and intimidated and threatened and abuse thrown at them – there’s no place for that in our politics, whoever it’s subjected towards.”

(ITV)

Pictured: David Lammy meets Isaac Herzog in West Jerusalem

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (L) meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog (R) in West Jerusalem (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Starmer has been in power for a week and already the infighting has begun

Labour’s honeymoon was always going to be short, but Jeremy Corbyn’s former shadow chancellor John McDonnell is already busy fomenting rebellion over the two-child benefits cap – even before the inaugural King’s Speech has been delivered, says John Rentoul:

Starmer has been in power for a week and already the infighting has begun

Commons speaker says MPs' safety 'keeps me awake at night'

Commons speaker says MPs’ safety ‘keeps me awake at night’

Biggest population increase in 75 years in England and Wales, figures suggest

The population of England and Wales saw the biggest annual increase in 75 years because of growth driven by immigration, new estimates suggest.

In the year to mid-2023, the population grew by almost 610,000 to 60.9 million, according to the estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published on Monday.

This growth was primarily made up by the 1,084,000 people who were estimated to have migrated to England and Wales from outside the UK during that period.

An estimated 462,000 people emigrated from England and Wales, meaning net migration – the difference between the number of people legally arriving in the UK and leaving – totalled 622,000.

By comparison, the “natural change” in the population – the difference between births and deaths – was only 400 in the year to mid-2023 – the lowest figure since the year to mid-1978.

There were an estimated 598,000 deaths in England and Wales in the year to mid-2023, an increase of 24,000 compared with mid-2022.

The number of births in the year to mid-2023 was 598,400, a decrease of 21,900 compared with the year to mid-2022.

Deaths outnumbered births in the period in 58% of local authorities across England and Wales, the figures indicate.

Starmer vows to break 'barriers of opportunity' in football after Euros

Sir Keir Starmer has said his government will aim to break down “barriers of opportunity” to playing football as he seeks to capitalise on the England team’s success in Euro 2024.

The prime minister, a keen amateur footballer, said his Government will work to ensure the legacy of Gareth Southgate’s team reaching the Euro 2024 final and that of the Lionesses at the Women’s World Cup last year.

This work is expected to include support for grassroots football clubs and improving access to sport in schools.

England ultimately lost to Spain 2-1 in the Euros final in Berlin with Sir Keir watching from the crowd alongside the Prince of Wales and Prince George.

Sir Keir said the team had “excited and gripped us all with their talent and determination in never giving up” despite their loss.

He added: “Playing each week, I know the importance and joy that football and sport more widely brings to so many people.

“Inspired by the Three Lions, we are breaking down the barriers to opportunity which stops the new generation of footballers from taking to the field and will celebrate those who keep the beautiful game alive in our communities and clubs.”

No 10 declines to say whether Southgate deserved a knighthood

Downing Street refused to be drawn on whether Gareth Southfate deserved a knighthood after England’s final at the Euro 2024.

Asked whether Sir Keir Starmer had spoken to Mr Southgate, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “I don’t know if he had a word with the England manager, but as he said in his letter to the team yesterday, the whole country is proud of what the team have delivered and getting to a second consecutive European Championship final is quite a feat.

“Gareth and the team have brought us some great moments to remember over the last few weeks.”

Asked if the England manager deserved a knighthood, the spokesman added: “He has provided great leadership, he has done the country proud, but I wouldn’t get into commentary around honours.”

England manager Gareth Southgate leaving the team hotel in Berlin, Germany. Gareth Southgate and England tasted defeat in a second successive European Championship final as Spain triumphed 2-1 in Berlin. Picture date: Friday July 12, 2024. (PA Wire)

Manufacturing jobs in England fall while devolved nations see growth

The devolved nations of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have seen big growth in the number of manufacturing jobs in the last year, in contrast to most English regions, according to new research.

A survey by Make UK and BDO showed that, in the year to March, the number of manufacturing jobs in Wales increased by 13,000, in Scotland by 10,000 and in Northern Ireland by 2,000.

Every English region saw a fall in manufacturing jobs in the same period, with the East of England being the only region showing a slight rise, the study found.

The report said there was a total fall of 34,000 manufacturing jobs over the year.

It added that pressure on finding skilled people is still “severe” as 64,000 vacancies remain in the manufacturing sector.

Make UK urged the new Government to make tackling skill shortages and reforming the technical education system, the centrepiece of its forthcoming industrial strategy.

Verity Davidge, director of policy at Make UK, said: “The new Government has made a welcome bold statement of its intent to tackle the UK’s anaemic growth at national and regional level.

“It should now back this with a radical, cross-government, long-term industrial strategy which has measures to tackle the UK’s acute skills crisis at its heart.”

Diane Abbott slams Labour's political violence tsar for 'demonising' por-Palestine supporters

The Mother of the House has accused the government’s political violence tsar of a “crude effort to demonise all those who support Palestinian rights”.

Ms Abbott slammed Lord Walney after he warned of “aggressive pro-Palestine activists” in light of Donald Trump’s attack.

Lord Walney branded the environment in British politics “toxic”.

Responding, Ms Abbott tweeted: “John Woodcock is a Boris Johnson appointment. He has no credibility. This is just a crude effort to demonise all those who support Palestinian rights.”

John Woodcock is a Boris Johnson appointment. He has no credibility. This is just a crude effort to demonise all those who support Palestinian rights.https://t.co/UIYNs96qS8 — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) July 15, 2024

How Biden's confusion ended any hope of a honeymoon for Starmer

How Keir Starmer’s big moment on world stage was derailed by Biden blunders

Osborne reveals David Cameron's 'most nervous' moment as PM

Former chancellor George Osborne has revealed David Cameron’s “most nervous” moment during his time as prime minister.

Speaking on his Political Currency podcast, he said Lord Cameron was worried about playing golf with Barack Obama.

He said: “I don’t feel golf is such a big thing here… in America it feels like every president plays golf and by the way, a round with the president is a piece of patronage, that is really important in the presidency.

“I remember David Cameron played a couple of rounds with Obama which I have to say, of all the things I ever saw David, it was the thing he was most nervous about, he was like ‘oh my god, I am playing golf with Obama I am going to have to go and practice’.

“But it would be a bit odd for a prime minister here to be playing golf.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Fired Ben Habib calls Reform UK to be made more democratic

Reform’s former deputy leader Ben Habib has said the party should be made more democratic after being ousted.

Mr Habib was fired and replaced last week by Richard Tice in Nigel Farage’s shake-up he had “long held concerns about the control of the party and the decision making processes”.

He told Times Radio: “It is not about me. I couldn’t care less about the position I hold. The bigger criticism, if I have got a criticism, of the party is its own lack of democratic set up.

“It is a limited company, substantially controlled by Nigel Farage, Richard Tice has a stake in it, but as you know, in a limited company if you have got more than 51 per cent of the shares you control it.

“And I think that now that we have got seats in Parliament, we have got 4.1 million people voting for us and many more, I am sure, who would have voted for us if they’d had the courage to do so, I think it is very important that the party democratises.

“It is something I was saying to Richard actually before I joined the party and continued to say to him through the general election.”

(Getty/Getty)

Rates should be cut to stop living standards squeeze, says Bank policymaker

Interest rates should be cut in order to stop squeezing the living standards of British households, a Bank of England rate-setter has said.

Swati Dhingra, a member of the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said “now is the time” for a reduction in the bank rate.

UK interest rates – which are used to help set mortgage rates and other borrowing costs – are currently at a 16-year-high of 5.25% after they were increased in a bid to tackle soaring inflation.

The MPC, which votes to set the rate, has held interest rates at this level for the past seven meetings but some economists have predicted they will cut the rate at the next vote on August 1.

It comes after CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation dropped to the Bank’s target level of 2% in May.

Ms Dhingra, who was one of two rate-setters to vote for a cut last month, told The Rest Is Money podcast that demand in the economy is soft enough to begin cutting rates.

“I don’t see some kind of consumption boom, and if we are going to start moderating from the very high level of interest rate where we are at now – 5.25% – it is going to take some time for that to happen,” she said.

SNP urges Labour to scrap child benefit cap at King's Speech

The SNP is urging Labour to abolish the two-child benefit cap if it does not move to do so itself, Stephen Flynn has said.

Mr Flynn has written to Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, urging him to instruct his party’s MPs in Scotland to support the SNP move.

The cap, introduced by the Conservatives in 2017, prevents parents claiming Universal Credit or child tax credits for a third child, except in very limited circumstances.

The SNP Westminster leader will table an amendment to the King’s Speech, which will be made on Wednesday setting out the Government’s legislative agenda. MPs then have the opportunity to debate the contents of the speech in the following days, at which point they can lay amendments to it.

Power over which amendments are selected is in the gift of the House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

In his party’s first major intervention since the general election, Mr Flynn said the two child cap is “pushing thousands of Scottish children into poverty” and ending it is “the bare minimum” required of the new Government.

In the letter, Mr Flynn said it would be “simple” for the Government to scrap the cap “immediately” but added this was “a political choice and it requires politicians, across parties, to demand better”.

Home secretary to discuss abuse towards MPs next week

Yvette Cooper will chair a meeting of the government taskforce on defending democracy next week after an “alarming rise” in harassment, intimidation and abuse towards candidates and campaigners.

The Home Secretary said: “Political violence, intimidation and harassment have no place in our democracy.

“The recent General Election campaign demonstrated some of the great strengths of our democratic traditions, including a smooth and peaceful transition of power from one party to another, but during this campaign we also saw an alarming rise in intimidation, harassment and abuse towards candidates, campaigners and volunteers from all parties which simply cannot be tolerated. Some of those incidents are now being investigated by the police.

“In our democracy we must be able to passionately debate and disagree on issues without ever resorting to intimidating tactics designed to silence voices, suppress votes or prevent free and full participation in our democratic processes.

“The disgraceful scenes we saw in some areas during this election campaign must not be repeated. That’s why I am convening and chairing a meeting of the Defending Democracy Taskforce next week to make sure public safety, security and standards in our democracy can be upheld.

“In the coming weeks, I will also be speaking and meeting with MPs and candidates from across political parties who faced intimidation, harassment and abuse during the election campaign to hear about their experiences.”

(PA Wire)

Exclusive: Tory grandee urges against lurch to extreme right in leadership battle

The Conservative Party needs to avoid a lurch to the “extreme right” as it tries to rebuild itself from its worst ever defeat, a former party chairman has warned.

Lord Patten, who was chairman for the successful 1992 general election campaign where he also lost his seat, has raised concerns that the Tories will try to ape Nigel Farage as it seeks to win back supporters.

Writing for The Independent, the Tory grandee, who was also Britain’s last governor of Hong Kong, labelled two of the potential contenders Priti Patel and Suella Braverman as “extreme right” and described Farage as “Tommy Robinson in a cravat” as he urged for the party to take time over its reset.

The article has had a sharp response from Mr Farage who told The Independent: “No doubt Lord Patten has the same contempt for Reform UK voters and Brexiteers.”

An ally of Ms Braverman has labelled the former Tory chairman as “divisive”.

Our political editor David Maddox has the full story:

Tory grandee urges against lurch to extreme right in leadership battle

Starmer to unveil 35 bills during King's Speech

Sir Keir Starmer has described Labour’s work as “urgent” as he tries to pack 35 new bills into the King’s Speech next week.

The new laws will hand greater powers to local leaders and to economic watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), with growth a key part of the prime minister’s agenda, the government has said.

The prime minister described the measures, to be announced on Wednesday, as the “down payment” on the change his government is seeking to deliver.

The strengthening of the OBR, which was outlined in Labour’s manifesto, is designed to ensure that “nobody can play fast and loose with the public finances ever again”, Downing Street said.

Starmer warns ‘no time to waste’ as he tries to pack 35 bills into King’s Speech

Poll: Voters of all parties back Labour's plans to boost workers' rights

Labour’s flagship workers’ rights plans have the overwhelming support of the public, according to a new report.

The TUC said a survey of 3,000 people revealed huge backing for the so-called New Deal for Working People, which is expected to feature in the King’s Speech on Wednesday.

Conservative and Reform voters are among those supporting the programme, the TUC added.

The poll revealed strong backing for an increase in the minimum wage, sick pay available from the first day of sickness, and moves to tackle zero-hours contracts and so-called fire and rehire policies.

Previous research by the TUC suggested that four million workers are in “precarious” employment, an increase of almost a million under Conservative government.

A majority of respondents said “being on the side of working people” is the most important attribute for a political party.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “British voters across the political spectrum want work to pay and to feel secure and respected in their jobs.

“Labour’s workers’ rights plans are hugely popular, and this poll should give ministers confidence to get on with delivering them in full.”

Activists stage protest at the Cenotaph against government's policy on Palestine

Two women have been arrested after staging a protest against the government’s Palestine policy at the Cenotaph in London.

Protest group Youth Demand put flowers and a Palestinian flag at the front of the war memorial and sprayed “180,000 killed” on the pavement.

In a post on X with a video of the two protesters, they said: “Never again means never again. Everything that the cenotaph stands for is contrary to the Labour government allowing companies to profit from genocide.”

Activists from Youth Demand place flowers and a Palestinian flag on the Cenotaph and spray

(AFP via Getty Images)

David Lammy calls for immediate Gaza ceasefire in talks with Benjamin Netanyahu

David Lammy called for an immediate ceasefire in his first meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders in the Middle East on Sunday.

The foreign secretary raised the urgent need for a ceasefire agreed by both sides, which includes the release of all hostages and a rapid increase of aid into Gaza.

In meetings with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, Mr Lammy made the case for working towards a two-state solution to the conflict.

The foreign secretary was also expected to announce that the UK will provide another £5.5m this year to UK-Med to fund its work in Gaza.

Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell has the full story:

David Lammy calls for immediate Gaza ceasefire in talks with Benjamin Netanyahu

Keir Starmer leads UK condemnation of assassination attempt on Trump

Keir Starmer leads UK condemnation of ‘appalling’ assassination attempt on Trump

Unions demand 'oven ready' workers rights laws in Starmer's first King's speech

Trade union leaders have laid out their demands to Keir Starmer for the King’s Speech for “oven ready” legislation to reverse Tory anti-strike laws.

With 35 bills set to be contained in Labour’s first legislative programme in 14 years which will be read out by King Charles on Wednesday, there are fears in the trade union movement that Sir Keir may deprioritise his pledges on workers rights.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Trades Union Congress (TUC) president Matt Wrack, who is also general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), warned that “words will not be enough” from the new Labour prime minister and rapid action is expected.

The concerns have come through a lack of communication and reports that deputy prime minister Angela Rayner is already being sidelined in the government.

Ms Rayner had been responsible for pushing workers’ right talks while Labour was in opposition but her new brief as communities secretary does not give her clear control over the issue.

Our politics editor David Maddox has the full story:

Unions demand ‘oven ready’ workers rights laws in Starmer’s first King’s speech

There's one crucial thing that unites the PM and Gareth Southgate

Both the England leader and the prime minister place a premium on respect, writes Andrew Grice. But is that enough to win us the Euros – or to fix the country?

There’s one crucial thing that unites the PM and Gareth Southgate

Donations to Labour more than twice as much as donations to Tories during campaign

Labour raised £465,600 in private donations in the last week before polling day, bringing its total raised for the whole election to £9.5m, new figures from the Electoral Commission show.

The Conservatives raised just £225,587 in private donations over the same period, bringing their total for the whole election to £1.8m.

Figures released today show former professional poker player Derek Webb donated £250,000 to Labour in the final week while trade unions GMB and the Fire Brigades Union each gave £100,000.

The largest donation to the Conservatives was £50,000 from Westminster Development Services, a property company set up by a consortium led by the Hinduja family.

Dover MP claims Labour will be small boats gangs' 'worst nightmare'

Newly elected Labour’s MP for Dover and Deal has said the government will be people smuggling gangs’ “worst nightmare’.

Mike Tapp claimed Sir Keir Starmer’s proposed new Border Security Command will manage to stop small boat Channel crossings.

He told the BBC: “It is a serious policy for a serious issue. We have seen from the Conservatives essentially pretty much open borders because they have relied on gimmicks and cons, they have tried to trick the electorate into thinking they have got a serious approach to this.

“We have seen the failure with record crossings. The Border Security Command will essentially hunt down the smuggling gangs and we will be their worst nightmare.

“We will bring in MI5, those extra powers and tools, to smash the criminal gangs, to stop people even getting onto the boats in the first place.”

Labour MP speaks up after protesting against monarchy during Commons oath

Clive Lewis, who represents Norwich South, has criticised the “hysteria” media headlines after protesting against the monarchy doing his affirmation at the Commons on Wednesday 10 July.

At the time, the Labour MP said prior to his affirmation: “I take this oath under protest and in the hope that one day my fellow citizens will democratically decide to live in a republic.”

In the aftermath of the statement, he slammed the reaction to his remarks claiming headlines prove we live in a “reactionary democracy”.

In his response to said “meltdown”, he said in a video: “So I made the mistake of looking underneath my timeline on my statement in the oath about the republic.

“What this shows me is two things. Firstly, it was no big deal what I said. What I said was that I, as a democratically elected representative, would like to live in a democratically-decided republic.

“The actual hysteria from the media headlines like I’m ‘taking a swipe at the monarchy’ tell us all we need to know about the fact that we live in a reactionary democracy.”

Some people are having a meltdown about my protest before having to swear an oath to the King. Here's my response. pic.twitter.com/IR4KSiHIBw — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) July 15, 2024

Biggest population increase in 75 years in England and Wales, figures suggest

The population of England and Wales saw the biggest annual increase in 75 years because of growth driven by immigration, new estimates suggest.

In the year to mid-2023, the population grew by almost 610,000 to 60.9 million, according to the estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published on Monday.

This growth was primarily made up by the 1,084,000 people who were estimated to have migrated to England and Wales from outside the UK during that period.

An estimated 462,000 people emigrated from England and Wales, meaning net migration – the difference between the number of people legally arriving in the UK and leaving – totalled 622,000.

By comparison, the “natural change” in the population – the difference between births and deaths – was only 400 in the year to mid-2023 – the lowest figure since the year to mid-1978.

Wes Streeting 'treading cautiously' in pressing ahead with puberty blocker ban

The health secretary has warned he is “treading cautiously” in his decision to restrict puberty blockers amid “lots of fear and anxiety”.

Wes Streeting has faced criticism from within his own party for the decision, with members of Labour’s LGBT wing writing to him on Sunday with “concerns” about an indefinite ban.

Victoria Atkins, Mr Streeting’s predecessor in the former Conservative government, used Medicines Act 1968 powers to stop private or European organisations from prescribing puberty blockers to young people aged under 18, if the drugs were intended to aid with gender incongruence or gender-affirming healthcare.

Puberty Blockers. A 🧵



Children’s healthcare must always be led by evidence.



Medicine given to children must always be proven safe and effective first.



I know there’s lots of fear and anxiety.



Let me explain why this decision was taken.



1/9 — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) July 14, 2024

Campaign group TransActual and a young person who cannot be named have launched a High Court bid to challenge the Government’s order.

Their barrister Jason Coppel KC had said the former minister “proceeded without taking clinical or other scientific advice on those views and overruled officials who had wanted wider consultation and had warned her of serious impacts, including self-harm and suicide, on highly vulnerable children and young persons who had already embarked upon treatment”.

Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell has the full story:

Wes Streeting ‘treading cautiously’ in pressing ahead with puberty blocker ban

What legislation is expected to feature in the King's Speech?

Ahead of the King’s Speech on Wednesday, the Government said it will put economic growth at the heart of its legislative agenda.

More than 35 bills are expected to be announced as Labour seeks to maintain momentum and define its first 100 days in office as a period of positive progress.

Here is a summary of the expected legislation: