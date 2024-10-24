Starmer urged by Commonwealth leaders to discuss slavery reparations

Sir Keir Starmer has been told by Commonwealth leaders he must come to the table to discuss reparations for the “ill effects” of slavery.

Commonwealth nations are looking at an agreement that could begin conversations on the issue through a communique, according to the BBC.

Frederick Mitchell, a Bahamian foreign affairs minister, urged Sir Keir to take part in a discussion which “needs to be had about the history” around reparations.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with Samoan Prime Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mata’afa in Samoa (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir’s Culture Secretary, said the Prime Minister is “right” to want to move forward and not discuss payments for Britain’s historical role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Sir Keir has touched down in Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm), and has already begun meeting with political leaders from across the association, including bilateral talks with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Downing Street previously said reparations would not be on the agenda for the gathering.

But Bahamian minister Mr Mitchell told the BBC that Caricom countries – a community of 15 member states and six associate members across the Americas and the Caribbean – “want the conversation to start about it”.

He said: “There appears to be even a reluctance to have the conversation start.

“Many of the institutions in the UK have already conceded the point of apology, the British Government isn’t quite there.

“But at this time, the discussion needs to be had about the history of this and the ill effects of what happened after slavery was abolished, which continue to affect our societies today.”

Sir Keir Starmer is in Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

While he said there is not going to be “a big falling out” over reparations, he insisted “some decision has to be made”.

Commonwealth countries are reportedly arguing over the fine detail of the communique, according to Mr Mitchell, and political leaders may have to “be a part of getting this settled” before the summit ends.

The UK conceded it was possible there will be a reference to reparatory justice in the final communique, but officials stressed that would not necessarily mean any change in the policy position.

The final communique is expected to be agreed by leaders at the summit on Saturday.

Culture Secretary Ms Nandy said the UK has heard calls for slavery reparations “loud and clear” but the Prime Minister is “right” to “focus on the future”.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said the PM is right to want to focus on the future (PA)

Asked whether the time has come to consider reparations, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “the Prime Minister has been very clear on this”.

She said: “We have heard those concerns loud and clear, and in my former role before the election – leading for the Labour Party in opposition on international development – I had many discussions with many of the people who are currently at the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit.

“But the Prime Minister has been clear and I believe he’s right that we have to focus on the future.”

As he travelled to the summit, Sir Keir insisted calls for reparations for slavery were not on his agenda.

“On the question of which way we’re facing, I think we should be facing forward,” he told reporters.

“I’ve talked to a lot of our Commonwealth colleagues in the Commonwealth family and they’re facing real challenges on things like climate in the here and now.”

The King, as head of the Commonwealth, is also in Samoa for the Chogm (Toby Melville/PA)

Sir Keir said other nations in the association are more interested in raising cash to tackle the impact of climate change.

The Prime Minister said there is “no question” that slavery was “abhorrent”, adding: “But I think from my point of view and taking the approach I’ve just taken, I’d rather roll up my sleeves and work with them on the current future-facing challenges than spend a lot of time on the past. That’s my focus.”

Sir Keir has made history as the first UK Prime Minister to have visited a Pacific island nation, and will be in the company of the King, the head of the Commonwealth, during the gathering.

The Prime Minister is expected to make the case for strong economic bonds across the association, including by creating a new UK Trade Centre of Expertise, operating out of the Foreign Office.

Sir Keir has said Britain cannot afford to be “protectionist” as it attempts to boost growth.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fix the foundations to turn round the lives of everyday people in the UK, but we can’t do that with a protectionist approach,” the Prime Minister said.

“The combined GDP of the Commonwealth is expected to exceed 19.5 trillion US dollars in the next three years, we cannot let that economic heft go to waste.”