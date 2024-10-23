Starmer vows review of police prosecutions after Chris Kaba shooting

Chris Kaba was suspected of gunning down a rival in a nightclub - PA

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to complete a review into the prosecution of rank-and-file police after a firearms officer was cleared over the shooting of Chris Kaba.

The Prime Minister said the police must “know that we have confidence in them doing a very difficult job” after a jury found Sgt Martyn Blake not guilty of murder.

Speaking aboard the Government plane he said that he would “pick up and complete” a review into police accountability that was started under the Tories.

He made the remarks as the Home Office faces growing pressure to intervene to ensure that Sgt Blake is not sacked for gross misconduct despite being cleared.

Kaba, a violent gangster, was suspected of gunning down a rival in a packed nightclub (below) just days before he was shot dead as he tried to ram his way out of a police blockade.

At his trial Sgt Blake told he feared for his life and the lives of his fellow officer’s safety.

Sir Keir said his experience as a prosecutor during the Northern Ireland troubles meant he “understands the pressure that firearms officers operate under”.

The Prime Minister was asked whether he was concerned about morale amongst armed officers in light of the heavily-criticised prosecution of Sgt Blake.

He told reporters: “I do understand the pressure that firearms officers operate under, having to make split-second decisions in difficult, fast-moving circumstances.

“I obviously saw that for myself when I was prosecuting. I obviously saw it for myself literally in Northern Ireland when I was working there for four years.

“I was in the control room on a number of occasions when those decisions were being made by the senior command, to pass the decision down to the officer on the ground.

“And saw for myself just how difficult that is.”

Review will pick up where Tories left off

Sir Keir said the new Government would complete a police accountability review that was started but never completed by the Conservatives.

The review was looking at how decisions are made to prosecute officers amid concerns about plummeting morale, particularly among armed police.

In the most recent update to the review James Cleverly, the then Home Secretary, wrote in March: “It is vital that police officers have the confidence to use their powers effectively to keep the public safe.

“I understand many officers have lost trust in the accountability system and lack confidence to take the actions necessary to protect the public.”

Sir Keir said: “I do think it’s a serious point on the Accountability Review that the last government started but didn’t finish.

“We are going to pick that up and complete that Accountability Review because it is important that the public have confidence in the police including of course the armed police.

“But it’s also important that the police know that we have confidence in them doing a very difficult job so we will pick that up.”

He said that Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, would update Parliament on Wednesday about the steps Labour is taking to finish the review.