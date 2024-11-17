Starmer wants ‘serious relationship’ with Xi, ahead of first face-to-face talks with Chinese leader

Chinese president Xi Jinping is in Brazil for the G20 summit, where Sir Keir Starmer is to discuss global trade with him - Luis Acosta/AFP via Getty

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants a “serious relationship” with China ahead of his first face-to-face talks Xi Jinping on Monday.

The Prime Minister and the Chinese premier will hold talks in Brazil against a background of growing concern over Beijing’s actions on the international stage.

They will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit, in Rio de Janeiro, at which Britain is hoping to secure new commitments on global free trade.

It will be the first meeting between a British prime minister and the Chinese leader since Theresa May travelled to Beijing in 2018.

Sir Keir Starmer, seen flying to Rio de Janeiro, has emphasised that China is ‘one of our biggest trading partners’ - Stefan Rousseau/Getty

Speaking on a plane on the way to the summit, Sir Keir said it was “important” for the two leaders to have a face-to-face discussion.

“We are both global players, global powers, both permanent members of the security council and of the G20,” he told reporters.

“China’s economy is obviously the second biggest in the world. It’s one of our biggest trading partners and therefore I will be having serious, pragmatic discussions with the president when I meet him.

“Given the size of the economy, it is very important that we have a pragmatic and serious relationship and that’s what I intend to pursue.”

Theresa May meets Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2018, the last time a British prime minister met him in person - TPG/Getty

Sir Keir declined to repeat Labour’s previous position, set out while in opposition, that China was guilty of genocide over its treatment of the Uyghurs.

In a coded reference to China, he said he was prepared to deepen relations including economic ties with countries “even when our values differ”.

“Close cooperation with the world’s leading economies is vital to secure investment into the UK and create the jobs needed to catalyse growth,” he said.

Labour has come under pressure over its approach to China after its actions in government failed to match up to its rhetoric while in opposition.

David Lammy had previously said that he would push for international courts to declare China guilty of genocide over its treatment of the Uyghurs.

But the Foreign Secretary, who visited Beijing in October for talks with his counterpart, has quietly dropped that pledge since the election.

The autocratic regime in Beijing has overseen the detention of up to two million Uyghur Muslims in camps in the north-west region of Xinjiang.

The Prime Minister also said he would also use the summit to challenge Russia over its actions and mark the 1,000th day of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said he was “going to make shoring up support for Ukraine top of my agenda” amid concerns that US president-elect Donald Trump will drop American backing for Kyiv.

“I think it’s really important we double down and give Ukraine the support that it needs for as long as it needs it,” he said.

Joe Biden spoke with Xi Jinping at an economic summit in Peru on Saturday. Sir Keir will also meet the outgoing US president in Brazil - Leah Millis/AFP via Getty

Sir Keir is expected to talk with Joe Biden, the outgoing president, in what is expected to be their last in-person meeting before the handover of power.

He added that he had no intentions to speak with Putin who is not at the summit, with Russia represented by Sergey Lavrov, its foreign minister.

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, controversially made a phone call to the Kremlin leader last week.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, condemned the call, saying Mr Scholz had opened “Pandora’s box”.

Donald Tusk, Poland’s prime minister, said “no one will stop Putin with phone calls”, and Elina Valtonen, Finland’s foreign minister, called on European leaders to refrain from making any calls to Putin.

Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, suggested he was in favour of the West opening a dialogue with Putin.