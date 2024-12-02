Starmer warns Trump: Britain will not side with US against EU

In his speech to the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, Sir Keir Starmer rejected the ‘either/or’ choice between the US and Europe - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Sir Keir Starmer warned Donald Trump on Monday night that he would not side with America against the EU, despite calls from the president-elect’s allies to choose between Brussels and Washington.

In a major foreign policy speech, the Prime Minister said it was “plain wrong” to suggest that Mr Trump’s return to the White House meant Britain had to get closer either to Europe or the US.

He vowed instead to build bridges to both, promising to “invest more deeply than ever in this transatlantic bond with our American friends”, and to “rebuild our ties with Europe too”.

The speech included overtures to Mr Trump, with the Prime Minister stressing the need to prepare Ukraine for peace negotiations and calling on Europe to spend more on defence.

Since Mr Trump’s resounding victory in the US presidential election last month, there has been debate about whether Sir Keir must now embrace America or Europe.

Some of the Republican’s allies have waded into the argument, with Stephen Moore, his senior economic adviser, saying the UK must reject the EU’s “socialist model”.

Sir Keir has faced pressure from within his own party to reject Mr Trump and rebuild ties with the EU. However, in his speech to the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London on Monday evening, the Prime Minister rejected the “either/or” choice.

The Prime Minister was joined at the banquet by the Lord Mayor of the City of London, the Attorney General and the Bishop of London - Carl Court/Getty Images

He said: “Against the backdrop of these dangerous times, the idea that we must choose between our allies – that somehow we’re with either America or Europe – is plain wrong. I reject it utterly. [Clement] Attlee did not choose between allies. [Winston] Churchill did not choose. The national interest demands that we work with both.

“Our relationship with the United States has been the cornerstone of our security and our prosperity for over a century. We will never turn away from that. We call it the special relationship for a reason. It is written not in some dry, dusty treaty, but in the ink of shared sacrifice.”

He added on Europe: “And we will rebuild our ties with Europe too. Because I’m sorry to say the shocking legacy this Government inherited in so many areas – from the nation’s finances to the state of the NHS – extends beyond our shores.

“They turned their back on the world, took vital relationships for granted, neglected some allies – and spurned others. Our reputation as a trusted, stable, dependable partner was replaced too often with an image of disarray governed by short-term political concerns, veering from one extreme to another.”

Downing Street insiders hope Mr Trump will overlook fierce criticism of him in the past by many Labour Cabinet ministers, including David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, who previously called him a “tyrant” and a “sociopath”.

Labour will try to rebuild relationships with Donald Trump after several ministers made previous disparaging remarks about the president-elect - Jeff Bottari/Zuffa

Sir Keir said it was time for Ukraine to prepare for peace talks. Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, successive British prime ministers have argued that Ukraine must be supported militarily to fully defeat Vladimir Putin’s forces.

But in the speech,he said allies should now be focused on strengthening Kyiv for “negotiations”.

He said: “We must continue to back Ukraine and do what it takes to support their self-defence for as long as it takes. To put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for negotiations so they can secure a just and lasting peace on their terms that guarantees their security, independence and right to choose their own future.”

Mr Trump has vowed to bring both sides of the conflict together to end the war swiftly, and his impending return to the White House has led Kyiv and European capitals to shift their position on how the war will end.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, talked openly for the first time on Friday about the possibility that land occupied by Russian forces may have to be given up in peace talks.

The Prime Minister echoed Mr Trump’s calls for European allies to increase defence spending, saying it was time for them to “step up”. He re-committed to laying out how he plans to raise UK defence spending from 2.3 per cent of GDP to 2.5 per cent, although the target date remains unclear.

Sir Keir also voiced what was at stake for the West if Putin was seen to have “won” the war – a message he is likely to stress to Mr Trump at their first meeting, expected early next year.

He said: “The future of freedom in Europe is being decided today. We face a near and present danger with Russia as an erratic, increasingly desperate aggressor, on our continent, marshalling all its resources – along with North Korean troops and Iranian missiles – aiming to kill and to conquer.

“So there’s no question it’s right we support Ukraine. But we must also be clear that it is deeply in our self-interest. I would encourage everyone here to stop and think for a moment about what it would mean to us, to our continent, to the world, if Russia wins.

“What would it mean for our values – for democracy, commerce and liberty? It means they are weakened.”

Last night, the new secretary general of Nato warned Mr Trump that the US would face a “dire threat” from China, Iran and North Korea if Ukraine was forced into concessions to end the war with Russia.

Mark Rutte cautioned against the president-elect’s plans for a peace deal, which he said would lead to the West’s enemies “high-fiving” and plotting their own attacks.

He told the Financial Times there must be a “good deal” for Ukraine when the time came to negotiate with Russia, and called for the US to continue military support in the meantime.

Sir Keir’s speech made it clear that Sir Keir will push ahead with his “reset” in relations with the EU, which is expected to include negotiations on a defence and security pact next year.

Sir Keir’s ministers and European diplomats have also held conversations about letting more young Europeans move to the UK – and vice-versa – in a youth mobility deal. However, the Prime Minister insisted there would be “no return to freedom of movement, no return to the customs union and no return to the single market”.

The speech also included a defence of international courts after the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, and following criticism of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Sir Keir accused the previous Conservative government of “demonising” international courts, which Britain helped to create, as “foreign”, and said he was committed to “international law, [and] the UN Charter”.

He also warned that “unsustainable” migration levels had led to a “feeling among many that the system isn’t working for them”. It came as it was confirmed that more than 20,000 migrants have crossed the Channel since Labour came to power at the beginning of July.