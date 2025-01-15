Starmer welcomes ‘overdue’ Gaza ceasefire and mourns Britons lost in conflict

Nina Lloyd and Ellie Ng, PA
·5 min read

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal as “long-overdue news” and paid tribute to British citizens who were killed during the conflict in the Middle East.

The UK Prime Minister said Britain would join its allies in continuing work to “break the cycle of violence and secure long-term peace” for Israelis and Palestinians, which he said would be grounded in a two-state solution.

He paid tribute to “those who won’t make it home – including the British people who were murdered by Hamas.”

At least a dozen British citizens and some 1,200 Israelis were killed the surprise Hamas cross-border attack on October 7 2023 which triggered months of fighting.

Israel-Hamas conflict
British-Israeli Ayelet Svatitzky, whose mother and brother were taken hostage from Kibbutz Nirim (Belina Jiao/PA)

Israel responded with a fierce offensive that has killed over 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, displaced an estimated 90% of Gaza’s population and sparked a humanitarian crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

After weeks of painstaking negotiations in Qatar, officials announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal raising the possibility of winding down the deadliest and most destructive fighting between the bitter enemies.

It promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and would allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister said: “After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for.

“They have borne the brunt of this conflict – triggered by the brutal terrorists of Hamas, who committed the deadliest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7 2023.

“The hostages, who were brutally ripped from their homes on that day and held captive in unimaginable conditions ever since, can now finally return to their families. But we should also use this moment to pay tribute to those who won’t make it home – including the British people who were murdered by Hamas. We will continue to mourn and remember them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the innocent Palestinians whose homes turned into a warzone overnight and the many who have lost their lives, this ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza.

“And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people – grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state.

“The UK and its allies will continue to be at the forefront of these crucial efforts to break the cycle of violence and secure long-term peace in the Middle East.”

The sister of two British citizens murdered in the Israel-Hamas conflict said “there will never be any closure” until all Israeli hostages are returned.

Ayelet Svatitzky’s brothers Roi and Nadav Popplewell both died, and her mother, Channah Peri, was previously taken as a hostage.

Israel-Hamas conflict
British-Israeli Dr Ayalet Svatitzky (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking from Israel, she told the PA news agency: “We’ve been praying for a deal to be signed, and every hostage (being) released is a relief for them, for the families and for us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course, it’s too late for my brother, we will never be able to save them.

“We were able to bring him for burial, and so we know how crucial it is for for a deal to be complete and for all hostages to be brought back, for the live hostages to be released to their families and to start the healing and rehabilitating.”

She added: “There will never be any closure for us until all the hostages are back. We’ll be worried and we’re not able to move on until the last hostage is home.”

Community groups and parliamentarians from across the political spectrum in Britain reacted with cautious optimism to the agreement.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said it hoped the deal would mean “Israeli and Palestinian civilians will see an end to suffering and work can begin towards a comprehensive resolution that grants peace and security to all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“For more than a year, since the October 7 massacre, we have been yearning for the return of the hostages taken captive by Hamas and an end to this terrible war,” president of the board Phil Rosenberg said.

“Notwithstanding our hopes, we will not cease our advocacy until the last hostage is home.”

John Swinney
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney (Lesley Martin/PA)

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said: “Since the outset of this conflict, the Scottish Government has called for urgent de-escalation, an immediate ceasefire by all sides and the release of hostages.

“We join the international community in welcoming the agreement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas and hope that this can be the beginning of a long-term political solution in the Middle East.

“There is, however, still significant work required to ensure peace and security across the region.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “The announcement of a ceasefire is, at last, a moment of hope after many months of darkness and despair for the region.

“As this ceasefire comes into effect, Palestinians will hope that the killing will now stop. Israeli hostages will finally be returned their loved ones again after being held in captivity for 15 months.

“The work of flooding Gaza with the aid which it has desperately needed for months must begin in earnest.”

Latest Stories

  • Celebrations and vigils in Middle East as mediators say Gaza-Israel ceasefire deal reached

    Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal to pause the devastating war in the Gaza Strip, multiple officials announced Wednesday, raising the possibility of winding down the deadliest and most destructive fighting between the bitter enemies. Three officials from the U.S. and one from Hamas confirmed that a deal had been reached, while the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said final details were still being ironed out.

  • Wildfires latest: A final round of dangerous fire weather and dry conditions is in the forecast

    Millions of Southern Californians were on edge as winds began picking up during a final round of dangerous fire weather forecast for the region Wednesday where two massive blazes have killed at least 25 and destroyed thousands of homes.

  • Jill Biden expresses disappointment with Pelosi: ‘We were friends for 50 years’

    First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.

  • Trump Snubs Elon With Decision on White House Digs

    Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h

  • Exclusive-Trump team asks three US senior career diplomats to resign, sources say

    Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.

  • Paul Krugman Issues Dire Warning On How ‘A Lot’ Of Trump Voters Will Be ‘Brutally Scammed’

    The economist also slammed one of the president-elect’s policies as “terrible.”

  • One Of MAGA’s Biggest Idols Snubs Trump’s Inauguration

    President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration will include a number of famous and famous-adjacent supporters, lending star power—or something like it—to the start of his second term in office. TMZ has released a list of the celebrity supporters scheduled to attend. But the list surprisingly did not include Joe Rogan, whose podcast Trump appeared on during his election campaign.

  • Fox News Sends Reporter to Find MAGA in Greenland and It Majorly Backfires

    A Fox News reporter dispatched to Greenland’s capital city found that “most” of the residents it spoke to were not so keen on Donald Trump. The network aired a live report Tuesday afternoon from Nuuk, where its London-based correspondent Alex Hogan made the revelation while standing outside in the frigid weather. Hogan tracked down one MAGA superfan—who has also made his rounds in interviews with Danish media—who showed off his Trump merch like a t-shirt and pins. That man, Jørgen Boassen, calle

  • Donald Trump's Inauguration Will Have A Prominent No-Show

    No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.

  • North Korea's suicide soldiers pose new challenge for Ukraine in war with Russia

    After a battle in Russia's snowy western region of Kursk this week, Ukrainian special forces scoured the bodies of more than a dozen slain North Korean enemy soldiers. But it is among mounting evidence from the battlefield, intelligence reports and testimonies of defectors that some North Korean soldiers are resorting to extreme measures as they support Russia's three-year war with Ukraine. "Self-detonation and suicides: that's the reality about North Korea," said Kim, a 32-year-old former North Korean soldier who defected to the South in 2022, requesting he only be identified by his surname due to fears of reprisals against his family left in the North.

  • Mexico And Canada's Leaders Had Hilarious Responses To The Whole "Gulf Of America" And "51st State" Thing

    It's all reality TV at this point.

  • Donald Trump's Inaugural Parade Is Reportedly Getting A Trashy Twist

    A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman, and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earne

  • Pete Hegseth Seems Really Confused About Where Southeast Asia Is

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth asked Trump's defense secretary pick to name at least one country in ASEAN. He couldn't.

  • Premiers divided on energy exports as they meet with Trudeau to talk Trump tariffs

    OTTAWA — Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged his colleagues to put the country first as the premiers sat down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday to hash out a response to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and his threat to impose potentially devastating tariffs on Canada.

  • Trump Has Middle-Of-The-Night Meltdown In Wild Rant Aimed At ‘Moron’ TV Host

    The president-elect said he had an “obligation” to attack one specific late night host.

  • Lying Trump Took His Own Supporters for Fools: Jack Smith

    Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli

  • West Virginia governor axes DEI and enacts vaccine exemptions on first full day in office

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a slew of aggressive executive orders on his first full day as West Virginia's chief executive Tuesday, including one enabling families to receive religious exemptions from required school vaccinations — a massive departure for a state with one of the strictest vaccine policies in the nation.

  • Mexican president might avoid Trump's 'day one' tariffs

    In late November, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sent shockwaves through global trade by threatening 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, effectively ripping up a regional trade agreement, if the two countries didn't do more to curb migration and the flow of drugs. It was a big test for Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum, the country's first female leader who had taken office just eight weeks earlier. Analysts thought the scientist-turned-politician might be too rigid and reserved to navigate the volatile U.S. leader with the relative aplomb of her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

  • Bannon Claims Victory in MAGA Civil War as He Knocks Musk’s Relevance

    Outspoken Elon Musk hater, Steve Bannon, was happy to degrade the tech mogul’s status in President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle Tuesday claiming that he doesn’t have as much power as presumed. While speaking to Politico’s Dasha Burns at the outlet’s “Politico Playbook: The First 100 Days” event, Trump’s former chief strategist claimed that while Musk may have had some influence over Cabinet picks, he doesn’t “have the ability to actually make decisions and inform those decisions and drive t