Stars align for Heathrow third runway but Supreme Court may put the fast-warming planet first

Nicholas Cecil
·3 min read

Heathrow’s plans for a third runway are taxiing ready for take-off after the Labour government threw its weight behind the expansion.

The move has sparked a furious debate in Parliament, across London with Sir Sadiq Khan vowing to oppose it, and with environmentalists.

With Labour’s whopping Commons majority, the proposal will sail through Parliament.

Sir Keir Starmer, Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, Environment Secretary Steve Reed, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones...the list goes on...all objected to a third runway in 2018 when it was pushed through Parliament by the Tory government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West, has previously opposed expansion of Leeds Bradford airport but now claims developments in sustainable aviation fuel have “changed things”.

“If plans came forward again at Leeds Bradford I would support expansion,” she says.

What’s clear is a number of Cabinet ministers are set to make screeching U-turns on previous opposition to airport expansion as the Government desperately seeks economic growth, its No1 priority.

Mr Miliband, who was a strong opponent of a third runway, has said he will not resign on the issue.

However, he has also stressed that the whole of Government, including the Chancellor, is committed to Labour’s net zero pledges, and to abiding by the rule of law, more than can be said for some previous administrations.

So, the whole third runway row is heading for the courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Reeves has admitted the London Mayor, local councils or environmental groups could bring a judicial review challenging another runway.

She stresses the Supreme Court backed the Government’s airport strategy in 2020, ruling against environmentalists.

At the time, the top judges put significant weight on the views of the UK’s Climate Change Committee, the Government’s advisers on global warming.

The CCC is now emphasing “there should be no net airport expansion unless the carbon-intensity of aviation is outperforming the Government’s emissions reduction pathway and can accommodate the additional demand”.

Sir Sadiq has made clear he is not persuaded by Ms Reeves’ belief in sustainable aviation fuels being a “game changer”.

He also points out that hundreds of thousands more flights a year will blight the lives of more Londoners.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this does not seem a factor that could stop expansion when weighed against the national economic benefits.

Air pollution around Heathrow, the battleground last time, also does not as by the time a third runway opens most people will be driving electric vehicles.

So, this time the courts showdown is set to be over climate change as the planet warms at alarming speed.

Sir Keir and Ms Reeves, fuelled by the dash for growth backed by business chiefs and which could fund better public services, may argue airport expansion is compatible with the UK’s legal 2050 net zero goal and carbon budgets.

The courts may, or may not, take a different view and that is where the fate of a third runway will be decided.

Latest Stories

  • Trump makes moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis

    Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.

  • Jim Acosta Shares Trump's Spiteful Reaction To His CNN Exit With 1 Line Of Mockery

    The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."

  • Mexican President Takes Fight Over ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to Google

    Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rebuked Google’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps in a Wednesday press conference. After President Donald Trump issued an executive order changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in all government references, Sheinbaum called into question the legality of the move and said she intends to write a letter to Google challenging the decision. “By the way, we are also going to ask for ‘América Mexicana’ to appear on the map. When you wr

  • ‘Am I Allowed?’: Critics Aren’t Laughing At Trump’s Latest ‘Looneytunes’ Joke

    Critics condemned the president’s comments to House Republicans.

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • Fox Host Delivers Reality Check About Trump’s Rough Start

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.” On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing feder

  • ‘Probably Did’: RFK Jr. Chokes When Pressed on His Wild Claim About What Causes Lyme Disease

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. conceded Wednesday he “probably did” once say that Lyme disease is a “military-engineered bioweapon.” Kennedy’s answer came in response to a fiery line of questioning by Sen. Michael Bennet at his confirmation hearing to become Donald Trump’s health secretary. The Colorado senator—like his Democratic colleagues—asserted that Kennedy’s views on vaccines and diseases were too radical to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Trump plans to sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • Trump Thanks Himself In Bizarre Post About California Wildfires

    The president posts: “Thank you President Trump!!!”

  • 30 metre-long B.C. fence along stretch of U.S. border sparks international investigation

    An unguarded, black chain-link fence erected in B.C. along the U.S.-Canada border is now the subject of an international investigation and could be in violation of a more than 200-year-old treaty, according to one immigration lawyer.The fence, roughly 30 metres long, was put up at the end of English Bluff Road in Tsawwassen, a community within the Metro Vancouver suburb of Delta, B.C., on Jan. 16. That side of the border adjoins a park in the Washington state community of Point Roberts.The Inter

  • Alina Habba’s Hot Take On Who Actually Decides The Law Sparks Uproar Online

    Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.

  • Tim Walz: ‘While Trump Was Out Golfing, He Threw The Country Into Crisis’

    Before a judge issued a temporary restraining order to stop the freeze on federal funding, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz denounced Donald Trump.

  • Robert Reich Spells Out ‘Bigger Picture’ Of Donald Trump’s ‘Most Brazen Move Yet’

    It’s “deeper” than just attempting to sow chaos, warned the former labor secretary.

  • Dem Lawmaker Has Urgent 3-Word Warning For Federal Workers Tempted By Trump's Offer

    Sen. Tim Kaine warned employees that the president's buyout might not be what they think.

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad

  • MAGA Piles on Joy Behar for ‘Sexist’ Hit on Karoline Leavitt

    Joy Behar moved her name a few notches higher on MAGA’s hit list Wednesday when The View host accused Donald Trump of hiring people on their looks—this time when it comes to new White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “She’s probably been put in there because according to Donald Trump, she’s a 10—you know that’s what it is,” Behar said on The View. The MAGA crowd leapt on the moment with posts to social media, slamming Behar for being “jealous” or “idiotic.” Leavitt, 27, is the youngest ev

  • After rebuke from legislative leaders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledges to veto immigration bill

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to veto a sweeping immigration bill on Wednesday in the latest escalation of a statehouse showdown with Republican legislative leaders over whose proposals would best carry out President Donald Trump ’s immigration crackdown. The bill allocates half a billion dollars to beefing up state and local coordination with federal law enforcement. It would mean enhanced criminal penalties for immigrants without legal permission who commit crimes in the U.S.