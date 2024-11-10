Stars arrive on the red carpet for the MTV EMAs in Manchester

Stars have arrived on the red carpet in Manchester ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Host Rita Ora, wearing a feathered dress, was accompanied by husband Taika Waititi as she arrived at the Co-op Live arena ahead of the ceremony, which she will be presenting for the third time.

Busta Rhymes, due to receive the global icon award, high-fived fans who chanted his name as he walked down the carpet wearing a furry cow-print jacket and jeans.

Also appearing on the carpet were Raye, who is nominated for three awards and due to perform, American singer Shawn Mendes and TV presenter Maya Jama.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attending the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Stockport-based band Blossoms said it was “amazing” to see the awards, which have been held in cities across Europe, taking place in Manchester.

Drummer Joe Donovan said: “Things happening in your city closest to where you grow up is amazing.”

The red carpet was in a covered tent, meaning those attending were safe from the typical Manchester rain.

Happy Mondays star Bez, who arrived with bandmate Shaun Ryder, said he expected a good night in the city.

Edward Grimes and John Grimes of Jedward at the awards (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Hopefully it will be able to live up to its reputation and deliver a great party.”

Irish singers John and Edward Grimes, better known as Jedward, added some sparkle to the red carpet in glittery suits and said they were looking forward to seeing British singer Charli XCX, nominated for five awards.

John said: “Charli X is the biggest Jedward fan, back in the day she tweeted said she wanted to marry Edward but she settled for John. But no one knew about Charli XCX we were giving her good vibes.”

“I’m happy it’s all Brat Summer and she’s popping and locking.”

Gavin Rossdale attending the awards at the Co-Op Live Arena (Ian West/PA)

The evening will also see synth pop duo Pet Shop Boys will receive the first MTV EMA pop pioneers award.

Eurovision contestant Olly Alexander said the band, made up of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, had been an inspiration.

He said: “I’m very excited to see them perform.

“I feel like they’ve been legends for so long because they have such a unique perspective, like Neil’s lyrics, Neil and Chris’ production, the topics they write about, from a gay perspective as well.

Charlie Salt, Joe Donovan, Tom Ogden, Myles Kellock and Josh Dewhurst of The Blossoms at the awards

“And they have so many legendary songs that resonate with so many different people. That’s amazing music that can do that.”

“They’re pioneers for sure, they’ve inspired me and my music a lot.”

The ceremony is returning for the first time since 2022, after last year’s event was cancelled over the “volatility of world events” following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

The awards will be presented by celebrities including mother and daughter musicians, Neneh Cherry and Mabel, and Bush frontman, Gavin Rossdale, as well as actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lucien Laviscount.

Footballer Chloe Kelly at the awards (Ian West/PA)

US pop star Taylor Swift is leading the pack with nominations in seven categories, including best video, best artist, best live and best collaboration, but was not seen on the red carpet.

Raye appears alongside Eilish, Swift, Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter and Post Malone in the best artist category.

Also nominated for awards are: pop star Dua Lipa, British rapper Central Cee and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, who is up against the likes of Coldplay, Bon Jovi and Lenny Kravitz in the best rock act category.

Fontaines DC, Yungblud and Hozier are in with a chance of winning the best alternative award, while Calvin Harris and Fred Again.. are among the nominees for best electronic.

The 2024 MTV EMAs will be broadcast at 9pm on Sunday on MTV UK and Pluto TV; at 10pm on Channel 5; and will be available on demand on Paramount+ from November 12.