Which stars are getting the 'digital guillotine' in the 2024 Blockout?

Protests against Israel's war on Gaza are gaining more traction, and a new campaign is now targeting celebrities who are deemed as being unsupportive or insensitive towards the death of Palestinians.

Online activists are unfollowing or blocking famous names, in a social media movement which has become known as Blockout 2024.

But what does Blockout 2024 mean and which celebrities are being targeted?

What is the Blockout?

The Blockout movement was sparked by the 2024 Met Gala, which took place in New York on May 6.

Each day, celebrities are placed onto the “chopping block” or “block of the day”, so that activists can consolidate their efforts to certain individuals.

It was prompted by criticism against content creator Haley Kalil, who used the viral “let them eat cake” TikTok sound from Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film Marie Antoinette while interviewing celebrities outside the glamorous event.

The phrase stems from the French Revolution and Queen Marie Antoinette being told that those in poverty didn’t have any bread, to which she is said to have replied: “Let them eat cake.”

TikTokers took to the comments to voice their thoughts. One person said: “The fact she didn’t realise this would upset us just makes the metaphor even stronger.”

Kalil later apologised on her TikTok in a lengthy clip. She said she would have “never” used the audio snippet if she knew it would have offended viewers.

She said: “First and foremost, before I say anything, I need to apologise. I am so, so, so sorry that I chose a sound that you guys could ever possibly feel was malicious in nature. If I had thought for even one second that the sound would be received that way, I never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever would have used it.”

Social media users were also upset when celebrities dressed in extravagant outfits hit the red carpet for the annual fundraiser – yet many A-listers had never spoken out about the atrocities in Gaza, where more than 35,000 people had been killed.

Which celebrities are being targeted by the blockout?

According to Blockout2024.org, “celebrities such as Kim Kardashian already lost more than 3 million followers overnight”.

The website also says Beyoncé lost 186,000 followers while Billie Eilish was unfollowed by 137,000 people. Selena Gomez also lost 164,000 users followers despite having signed a petition calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Other celebrities on the list include: