Stars helping LA fires victims: Halle Berry donates wardrobe, Jamie Lee Curtis pledges $1M

As victims of the devastating series of wildfires that ravaged multiple parts of Los Angeles navigate its aftermath, Hollywood stars are showing up for its community.

Six blazes erupted across LA since Tuesday, obliterating neighborhoods and leaving a catastrophic trail of destruction. Three of the six fires remained active on Sunday.

Santa Ana winds that have fueled the blazes for the past week were picking up Sunday morning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, then were expected to weaken in the afternoon before strengthening Sunday night through Wednesday, with the worst of it occurring on Tuesday. Gusts of 30-50 mph were possible, forecasters said.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said 14 people have died so far. He acknowledged that numbers might be different from those of the coroner (the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported 16 deaths as of Saturday night.) Additionally, 105,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate.

Hollywood is also feeling the brunt of the fiery conditions. Stars such as Paris Hilton, James Woods, Cameron Mathison, Billy Crystal and Tina Knowles are among the famous faces who've lost their homes or been displaced by the wildfires. Premiere industry events have either been canceled or delayed, including the postponement of Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards.

Despite the disruptions brought on by the firestorm, the celebrity world is showing its support by getting involved in various humanitarian relief efforts.

From Halle Berry and Jamie Lee Curtis to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, here's how stars are helping out.

Halle Berry donates 'entire closet' to wildfire victim clothing drive

Berry got candid in an Instagram video posted Thursday, telling fans she took her "entire closet" to Beverly Hills home goods store +Coop.

"I'm from Meadville, Pennsylvania, and a famous quote from Margaret Meade says never forget that a group of thoughtful committed citizens can make a difference," Berry said. "This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today!"

The "Catwoman" star followed the altruistic lead of her former co-star Sharon Stone, who's also been supporting the organization. "Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady ❤️," Berry added.

Jamie Lee Curtis to donate $1 million to LA fire recovery

Curtis announced Thursday a $1 million gift to those impacted by the natural disaster, writing on Instagram that she is "in communication with Governor (Gavin) Newsom and Mayor (Karen) Bass and Senator (Adam) Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact."

"As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there," she wrote.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan encourage aid for LA fires

Amid the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement on their official website this week encouraging the public to lend a helping hand to victims of the California firestorm.

Following their statement, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan provided a list of relief organizations for those "compelled to help" in offering aid. The couple also reportedly opened up their Montecito home to friends and loved ones who have been forced to evacuate, according to People magazine.

"If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do," Harry and Meghan said. "And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating."

On Friday, Harry and Meghan were spotted visiting the Pasadena Convention Center, where they reportedly met with first responders and victims of the Eaton Fire, according to ABC News and Fox 11.

Eva Longoria pledges $50K to support frontline workers, fire victims

In an emotional video on Instagram Saturday, Eva Longoria revealed she's pledging a $50,000 donation to support "frontline essential workers, farm workers, day laborers and families impacted by these wildfires."

The donation is in collaboration with the Los Angeles-based advocacy organization This is About Humanity, which is "dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the border."

"LA is strong. Everybody's been so helpful in the communities, all over from Altadena and Pasadena to the Pacific Palisades," Longoria said. "Everybody is on the street. Everybody is helping. People are coming together in beautiful ways, and it's beautiful to watch."

Latin stars Fuerza Regida, Maná support wildfire relief

In a statement posted on its Instagram page Saturday, regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida announced that the group had rented several rooms at a hotel to offer lodging to displaced families.

"We've rented out a hotel with space for more than 50 families, more will become available for those in need of shelter," the band wrote. "Please know that we stand with you and will continue to support throughout this difficult period."

Similarly, Mexican pop band Maná shared on Instagram Thursday that the Grammy-winning band will be donating an undisclosed amount to "those affected by the fires."

The group also shared a list of relief organizations with its followers.

"Los Angeles has always been family and a second home for Maná," the group wrote, in Spanish. "(We) love you. We're with you."

