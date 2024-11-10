Stars hit MTV Awards red carpet in Manchester

Ian Youngs - Culture reporter
·1 min read
Raye flicking her hair with one hand
Singer Raye was voted best UK and Ireland act, days after she was also nominated for three Grammys [Reuters]

The MTV Europe Awards are taking place in the UK for the first time in seven years, and stars turned out in force at Manchester's Co-op Live arena.

Tyla flashing a peace sign with her tongue sticking out of the side of her mouth
South African superstar Tyla won best Afrobeats artist [PA Media]
Rita Ora in an elaborate feathered dress
Rita Ora is hosting the awards for the third time [PA Media]
Teddy Swims in a kilt and tartan outfit
US singer Teddy Swims was stopping off in Manchester on his way to Scotland, apparently [PA Media]
Jodie Turner-Smith on the red carpet in a striking blue gown with a long train and a matching circular flat hat
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith turned on the style before presenting an award [PA Media]
Benson Boone in a brown suit with chest exposed
A shirtless Benson Boone is performing and is nominated for two prizes [PA Media]
Busta Rhymes in a black and white cowpring leather jacket and high-fiving a fan
Rapper Busta Rhymes celebrated with fans before receiving the global icon honour [PA Media]
Shawn Mendes with his hands together in a praying pose
Shawn Mendes is also performing, and is nominated for the act with the "biggest fans" [Reuters]
Jedward in mid air and pulling poses in sparking silver suits
Jedward were jumping with joy just to be invited [Reuters]
Mabel and Neneh Cherry standing together smiling broadly with their heads together and holding each other
Mabel and mum Neneh Cherry will present one of the categories [PA Media]
Aaron Taylor-Johnson winking and pointing in a burgundy suit
Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is also one of the award presenters [PA Media]
Olly Alexander posing for a selfie and flashing a peace sign with his fingers
Olly Alexander posed with fans on the red carpet [Reuters]
Chloe Kelly in a revealing top with matching hot pants
Manchester City and England forward Chloe Kelly swapped her football strip for something more stylish [PA Media]
Ruben Dias in a long brown overcoat and black shirt and hat
Fellow Manchester City star Ruben Dias also dressed for the occasion [Reuters]
Bez and Shaun Ryder
If there's a party in Manchester, Happy Mondays veterans Bez and Shaun Ryder will be there [Reuters]

