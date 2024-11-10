Stars hit MTV Awards red carpet in Manchester

Singer Raye was voted best UK and Ireland act, days after she was also nominated for three Grammys [Reuters]

The MTV Europe Awards are taking place in the UK for the first time in seven years, and stars turned out in force at Manchester's Co-op Live arena.

South African superstar Tyla won best Afrobeats artist [PA Media]

Rita Ora is hosting the awards for the third time [PA Media]

US singer Teddy Swims was stopping off in Manchester on his way to Scotland, apparently [PA Media]

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith turned on the style before presenting an award [PA Media]

A shirtless Benson Boone is performing and is nominated for two prizes [PA Media]

Rapper Busta Rhymes celebrated with fans before receiving the global icon honour [PA Media]

Shawn Mendes is also performing, and is nominated for the act with the "biggest fans" [Reuters]

Jedward were jumping with joy just to be invited [Reuters]

Mabel and mum Neneh Cherry will present one of the categories [PA Media]

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is also one of the award presenters [PA Media]

Olly Alexander posed with fans on the red carpet [Reuters]

Manchester City and England forward Chloe Kelly swapped her football strip for something more stylish [PA Media]

Fellow Manchester City star Ruben Dias also dressed for the occasion [Reuters]