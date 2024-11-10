Stars hit MTV Awards red carpet in Manchester
The MTV Europe Awards are taking place in the UK for the first time in seven years, and stars turned out in force at Manchester's Co-op Live arena.
The MTV Europe Awards are taking place in the UK for the first time in seven years, and stars turned out in force at Manchester's Co-op Live arena.
Elderly and sick king revealed as powerless Cancer-struck King Charles looked an isolated monarch Sunday as he attended a pivotal veterans’ memorial event in London without his wife, Queen Camilla, who is fighting a chest infection, after a series of casual humiliations inflicted by his brother, Prince Prince Andrew, and his son, Prince William. William, in an intervention that would have been unthinkable before the king‘s cancer diagnosis, set out plans for a dramatic change of tone in his reig
Theron was honored with the Giving Tree Award at this year's event on Nov. 9
Kelly Clarkson rocked a stunning $900 floral dress on her Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday November 7. See the stunning minidress here...
Tom Selleck attended PaleyFest 2024 in New York City. The 79-year-old actor posed on the red carpet with his family by his side.
Struthers played Gloria Stivic — daughter of Edith and Archie Bunker — in the '70s sitcom
Jennifer Lopez has taken to Instagram to share photos in a plunging, nearly-naked little black dress while on a recent trip to London.
The singer stepped out at Chez Margaux restaurant with friends Zoë Kravitz and Jerrod Carmichael on Nov. 8
Sir Rod Stewart's towering son Alastair, 18, he shares with Penny Lancaster posed with Tess Daly's lookalike daughter Phoebe Kay, 20, she shares with Vernon Kay for rare photos at exclusive party - details
Jamie Oliver has been forced to withdraw a children's book he wrote after it was criticised for "causing offence" to First Nation Australians. More details...
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy doesn't often share photos of herself on social media but made a candid confession about her career in a recent post. See photo.
Let these silly little signs be a welcome distraction.
She pulled out an unexpected piece from her maternity wardrobe.
The Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William at the Festival of Remembrance held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, looking beautiful in a sombre black outfit
"There is no mountain too high for you, and no ocean too wide and deep that you cannot conquer," Gadot wrote on Instagram
"They all kept making comments about how they’re in school/out of work, insinuating that I should be the one paying," the woman wrote on Reddit
The actor and model supported Milano at the Broadway show, which they attended on Nov. 9
The model’s friends, Jade Parfitt and Erin O’Connor, confirmed her death on Thursday, Nov. 8
Anna Kendrick was the latest guest on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” as her press tour for Netflix’s “Woman of the Hour” continues, and she told a heartfelt story about what it was like working with a Hollywood A-lister like George Clooney so early in her career. The two actors starred together in Jason Reitman’s …
Comedian Tim Dillon, who has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role in “Joker: Folie à Deux” as an Arkham Asylum security guard, recently appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” and trashed Todd Phillips’ controversial “Joker” sequel as “the worst film that has ever been made.” The sequel earned mostly negative reviews and flopped at the box office with …
Scott McGillivray and his wife, Sabrina McGillivray, have appeared together on a home renovation reality TV show