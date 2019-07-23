The Stars of 'Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood' Did Not Disappoint on the Red Carpet. (Of Course.)

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood is one of those movies that attracts people to it for all sorts of reasons. It's a Tarantino movie, for the film buffs; a star-studded cast, for the celeb-inclined; and an all-out style phenomenon, for the fashion people. Not only is the fashion in the movie itself very good (brown suede! striped tees! lots and lots of denim!), but the cast is seriously stylish in real life, too.

This week, that style—from the stars, and from the rest of the folks in attendance—was on display at the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood premiere. Brad Pitt, Leo DiCaprio, and Pierce Brosnan all wore impeccable suits, of course. Dylan Brosnan looked like he just stepped out of 1969, when the movie is set, and onto the red carpet. Travis Scott wore Travis Scott Air Jordans, because of course he did. Some of the looks were, shall we say... a little more pulled together than others, but there was no shortage of interesting and sometimes-great 'fits to watch. Here are all of the most noteworthy looks of the night.