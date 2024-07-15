Stars pay tribute to 'force of nature' Doherty

Shannen Doherty has been remembered as a "beloved" actress with "heart, courage and kindness", following her death from cancer at the age of 53.

Doherty was known for roles in 1990s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and supernatural series Charmed.

Jason Priestley, who played her twin brother on 90210, wrote on Instagram he was "shocked and saddened" by the news.

"She was a force of nature and I will miss her," he said. "Sending love and light to her family in this dark time."

Jennie Garth, who played Kelly, the sometime love rival of Doherty's character Brenda, said she was "still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long-time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known".

"We were so often pitted against each other - but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship, which was one built on mutual respect and admiration," Garth wrote.

"She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honour her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and [her dog] Bowie and all the people who loved her."

Doherty's death comes five years after that of her fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 star, Luke Perry.

Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea in the hit series, paid tribute to Doherty, writing: "So young - so sad. May you RIP Shannon. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you."

Tori Spelling, who played Donna, posted a photo of herself and Doherty, alongside a string of broken-heart emojis and the message: "I don't have outwards words yet... but we knew and that's what matters."

Another Beverly Hills 90210 co-star, Brian Austin Green, addressed his tribute to "Shan, my sister".

"You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love," he wrote.

"I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you."

Carol Potter, who played Brenda's mother, Cindy, wrote Doherty had "gone too soon".

"Throughout, she stayed true to herself and gave us an example of courage and perseverance in facing her own death," Potter said. "May she rest in peace."

On Charmed, Doherty played one of three sisters who were witches.

Rose McGowan, who replaced Doherty in the show, as half-sister Paige, wrote she "had the heart of a lion".

"My head bows to this warrior on her journey home," McGowan wrote. "Her intense will to live places in her in the hall of legends. Forever our sister."

Alyssa Milano, who played sister Phoebe, acknowledged the pair's "complicated relationship", with reports they had fallen out on set, leading to Doherty's departure.

"But at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of," Milano added in a statement.

"She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."

'Shared battle'

Another Charmed co-star, Brian Krause, wrote: "You showed me what strength is. You taught me to be fearless and live with purpose, to know your value and stick to your determination. Forever loved. Truly heartbroken."

Others paying tribute included actress Olivia Munn, herself diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, who was "absolutely heartbroken".

"We bonded through a shared battle and a desire to help other women," she wrote. "Looking back on the last text she sent me, just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me.

"True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease."

Doherty had faced the disease with "such dignity, strength and grace", Munn added.

Actress Kate Beckinsale said on Instagram: "Love you. Fly high lovely kind sweetheart woman. This hits hard. Your heart, courage and kindness will be so missed."

And Oscar winner Viola Davis wrote: "Your bravery and ability to share your cancer journey left something 'in' people. Rest well. God bless your loved ones."