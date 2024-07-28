Stars for Simone! See All the Celebrities in the Arena to Cheer on Team USA Gymnastics at the Paris Olympics

From Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga, the A-listers packed Bercy Arena in Paris to watch Simone Biles and Team USA in gymnastics qualifications

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Tom Cruise

Mission: Support Simone Biles and Team USA.

Superstars packed Bercy Arena in Paris to cheer on Biles and all of Team USA's gymnasts — Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera — as they competed in the qualification round on Sunday, July 28.

Snoop Dogg

Arturo Holmes/Getty Snoop Dogg

Team USA is hot! Snoop, an NBC correspondent at the Paris Games, clapped for the U.S. gymnasts while sitting with Chiles' parents, Gina and Timothy.

Baz Luhrmann and Anna Wintour

Arturo Holmes/Getty Baz Luhrmann and Anna Wintour

Vogue editor-in-chief Wintour excitedly gasped and cheered alongside friend and Moulon Rouge director Luhrmann, who pulled out his phone to document all the flips and jumps on the floor.

Lady Gaga

Arturo Holmes/Getty Lady Gaga

After her epic performance at the opening ceremony, Lady Gaga watched Biles and co. tumble on the floor.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Miles and Luna Stephens

David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM/SplashNews.com

SI-MO-NE! Luna, 8, and Miles, 5, came prepared with hand-drawn signs to cheer on Biles and Team USA with their parents Teigen and Legend.

Nick Jonas, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Jamie Squire/Getty Nick Jonas (L) speaks with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Jonas chatted with fellow songwriter Legend and cookbook author Teigen as they took in the competition below.

Tom Cruise and Greta Gerwig

Ezra Shaw/Getty Tom Cruise (top right) sits behind Greta Gerwig (bottom right)

Cruise looked closely at the competition below as Barbie director Gerwig sat in front of him alongside her stepson Rohmer Baumbach, husband Noah Baumbach's son with ex Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Ariana and Frankie Grande

Ezra Shaw/Getty Frankie and Ariana Grande

Popstar Ariana and her brother Frankie sat alongside Ariana's Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo and got to their feet after Simone Biles' beam performance.

Read the original article on People.