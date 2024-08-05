The Stars Theatre prepares to turn pink with their upcoming musical

Cover Media

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 52-year-old actress reflected on being diagnosed with MS in 2018. "I honestly thought I was making it up before I was diagnosed. I just thought, 'Jesus, Selma, you're very broken inside. Admit it.' I didn't know I wasn't broken and that I had brain tissue damage." The Cruel Intentions star went on to say she became "much happier" after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease. "Once I knew I had MS - which I'd had for a while - (things) made so much more sense.”