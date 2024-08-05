The Stars Theatre prepares to turn pink with their upcoming musical
For Forrest Sandifer, centre, news of his pregnancy came as a surprise to him and his partner, Bran. But little Lupin's arrival made the challenges worth it. (Submitted by Forrest Sandifer)Last year, Forrest Sandifer of St. John's wasn't feeling well. He was having stomach issues and found no answers and no relief after multiple doctor visits.After blood work and other tests, his physician started talking about what some fear most: cancer. Specifically, a pituitary gland tumour.Further testing a
Here's what happened in the health and wellness space this week.
Ingredients come and go, and not all have the lasting power to make it over time. Here are the unhealthy ingredients we're glad are left in the past.
A parasite found in soiled cat litter is linked to treating neurological diseases.
Cystic acne is typically large, painful and set deep in the skin, which often leaves scars in the aftermath. Here's what experts want you to know.
Evita left out a few things about the wild stuff Eva Perón's body went through after her death.
The suspect has been charged with two counts of administering harmful substances and two counts of domestic abuse
Lauren Bell was stressed out and just starting her first job post-college in New York City when she realized a bout of food poisoning wasn’t going away after weeks.
Gayle Robin was surprised when her sister in California told her in early July she had tested positive for COVID-19.
This is a KFF Health News story. From his perch in the Trump administration's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Roger Severino made a controversial name for himself, working to shield health workers who declined to perform medical procedures including abortion on religious grounds. After President Donald Trump left office, Severino helped the conservative Heritage Foundation develop a plan to expand that conservative stamp to the broader department, recasting HHS with a focus on traditional marriage and family.
While the vast majority of skin cancers are highly treatable when caught early, if left untreated they can become invasive, grow into deeper layers of the skin and spread to other parts of the body.
BJ's Wholesale Club has had to weather quite a few food recalls over the years. Here are some of the biggest recalls that affected this grocery chain.
In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 52-year-old actress reflected on being diagnosed with MS in 2018. "I honestly thought I was making it up before I was diagnosed. I just thought, 'Jesus, Selma, you're very broken inside. Admit it.' I didn't know I wasn't broken and that I had brain tissue damage." The Cruel Intentions star went on to say she became "much happier" after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease. "Once I knew I had MS - which I'd had for a while - (things) made so much more sense.”
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of his three young sons at their Ohio home last year.
Former President Trump called United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain a “stupid person” on Sunday, deepening a divide between his camp and the union while promising to revitalize the industry if reelected. Trump said in a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo first aired on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the auto industry will be…
Grimes has three children with the Tesla mogul: sons X Æ A-Xii and Techno Mechanicus and daughter Y.
The ex-White House communications director slammed the former president for "posturing" with his Fox News debate talk.
Former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway has registered as a foreign agent representing Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk's foundation, new foreign lobbying disclosure reports show. In 2015, the Ukrainian steel magnate donated $150,000 to former President Donald Trump's charitable organization to book the then-presidential candidate to speak at a conference in Kyiv. The donation was later reportedly investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller's team in connection with their probe into Trump's and his campaign's alleged role in Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to The New York Times.
Trump is attempting to use Kamala Harris' biracial identity as a campaign weapon, and ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos isn't having it.