From Starship tests to Starliner woes, recapping the biggest spaceflight missions of 2024

Humanity is in the midst of a new era of spaceflight and cosmic discovery that is only just now beginning to dawn.

In the years ahead, spacefarers will yearn to return to the moon and will embark on deep space missions that will push the boundaries of what we thought possible. Uncrewed spacecraft will reach even more distant destinations of the solar system, where they aim to uncover mysterious and look for any signs that we are not alone in the universe.

Yes, space exploration that was once the realm of science fiction will soon be an imminent reality. And in 2024, NASA, SpaceX and others helped make possible a number of missions that will lay the groundwork.

Here's a look back at five of the most pivotal space missions from 2024.

Uncrewed commercial lunar lander makes history

Humankind's return to the moon may have been delayed by yet another year, but earlier in 2024, an American uncrewed lander did manage to make it back to the lunar surface for the first time in five decades.

The 14-foot-tall Nova-C the lander, nicknamed Odysseus for the hero of Greek myth, touched down Feb. 22, landing in the southernmost location of any lunar craft before it. Built and operated by Houston space company Intuitive Machines, the lander remained functional for a week, collecting data and photos that were beamed back to Earth.

Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lunar lander's sends out its farewell transmission, which was Feb. 22 and received a week later, before its power was depleted. The image shows the crescent Earth in the background viewed from the lunar surface.

Odysseus' landing not only returned America to the moon for the first time since 1972, but also marked the first time a commercial company built a spacecraft that made it to the lunar surface.

NASA, which helped finance the mission as its primary customer, has indicated that the data collected by its instruments aboard Odysseus will help as the space agency prepares to send astronauts back to the moon under its Artemis program.

Boeing Starliner astronauts delayed at ISS

For years, Boeing had worked to develop an innovative spacecraft that could compete with SpaceX in transporting astronauts to orbit on behalf of NASA.

But when that vehicle, the Starliner, finally was prepared for its first crewed flight test in June, what followed was issue after issue that ultimately ended with the craft forced to abandon the mission's astronauts at the International Space Station.

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, the two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station as part of the first crewed test flight of the Boeing Starliner, are planning to return to Earth in February with a SpaceX crew.

Instead, Boeing's competitor, SpaceX, has been tasked with returning those astronauts, NASA veterans Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, in February aboard its Dragon vehicle.

The Boeing Starliner undocked autonomously Sept. 6 and managed to land just fine in New Mexico desert. But if the vehicle is ever to become NASA's second operational private spacecraft to carry astronauts and cargo to the space station, it has ahead of it more ground tests and potential modifications to prepare it for routine spaceflight.

The Boeing Starliner spacecrafts undocks autonomously in late September from the International Space Station, heading back to Earth without its crew.

SpaceX ramps up Starship tests

SpaceX ramped up testing this year of its massive Starship rocket, which flew on four more demonstrations, including a final one for 2024 in front of President-elect Donald Trump.

All six flight tests so far of the super heavy-lift launch vehicle, lauded as the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, have generally improved with each iteration. But one of the pivotal accomplishments this year for SpaceX came Oct. 13 when the rocket booster was able to steer autonomously back to the landing pad, where it was caught with two giant mechanical arms.

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket is launches Tuesday, Nov. 19 on its sixth test at the company's Boca Chica launch pad in Brownsville, Texas.

SpaceX called off an attempt to replicate the maneuver in its Nov. 19 demonstration, citing unspecified safety concerns.

A tower constructed by SpaceX uses two mechanical arms to catch the Starship Super Heavy booster rocket for the first time ever. The maneuver occurred Oct. 13 at the end of the company's fifth flight test for the rocket.

The 400-foot behemoth, composed of both a 165-foot Starship spacecraft itself and the 232-foot "Super Heavy" rocket, is due in the years ahead to play a pivotal role in NASA's lunar ambitions and future deep space flight.

Under NASA's plans, Artemis III astronauts aboard the Orion capsule would board the Starship while in orbit for a ride to the lunar surface. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also has grand ambitions of sending the first Starships to Mars in late 2026, the next time that Earth and Mars line up, followed by crewed flights in 2028.

Astronauts conduct historic spacewalk on Polaris Dawn mission

In September, a crew of four commercial astronauts launched on the Polaris Dawn mission, which became a space flight for the history books.

The Dragon capsule that ferried the Polaris Dawn crew through space is photographed aboard the rescue vessel after it splashed down Sept. 15 off the coast of Dry Tortugas, Florida following the mission. The four astronauts spent five days in orbit on the vehicle conducting tests to pave the wave for future deep-space missions.

On Sept. 10, a crew under the command of billionaire Jared Isaacman boarded a SpaceX Dragon capsule, hitching a ride for a five-day trip through space atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Isaacman, who funded the mission along with SpaceX, led a team that included pilot Scott “Kidd” Poteet and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon.

The mission was filled with landmark moments, from the records heights they reached on the day of the launch to the pioneering spacewalk they were able to complete. Prior to the Polaris Dawn, the only spacefarers to ever exit their vehicles and expose themselves to the vacuum of space were government astronauts.

But the milestones they reached weren't just for bragging rights: The Polaris Dawn crew helped to set the stage for future deep space exploration, much of which will increasingly rely on private companies like SpaceX.

The mission may have even helped put Isaacman on the radar of Trump, who nominated him earlier in December to become NASA's next administrator.

NASA launches Europa Clipper spacecraft to study moon of Jupiter

Europa, the fourth largest of Jupiter’s 95 moons, is widely regarded among scientists as one of the best places in the solar system to look for signs of life.

That's why for years, NASA had been planning and developing a flagship mission to send an uncrewed spacecraft to scour the celestial body for clues.

This illustration depicts NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft. The Europa Clipper launched Oct. 14 on a mission to the Jovian moon to search for evidence that life could exist.

Though Hurricane Milton forced a slight delay, the Europa Clipper at long last launched on a SpaceX rocket Oct. 14 on a 1.8 billion-mile journey to its namesake moon. When it enters Jupiter's orbit in April 2030, the Clipper will spend four years mapping and scanning above and beneath Europa's surface.

But the Clipper is not necessarily looking to discover life itself; just the conditions that could support it.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, FL Monday, October 14, 2024 carrying the Europa Clipper spacecraft for NASA.

Though Europa is slightly smaller than Earth’s own moon and barely one-quarter the diameter of Earth, beneath its cracked, ridged surface is a vast salty ocean that could be up to 100 miles deep – or twice the size of Earth’s own oceans combined. Scientists have long theorized that the icy crust above the ocean conceals evidence of organic compounds and energy sources – the ingredients of life.

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASA, SpaceX lead big year in spaceflight: 5 launches defining 2024