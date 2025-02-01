Start of Black History Month marked in Fredericton

People raise a Pan-African flag in front of the provincial legislature to kick off Black History month. (Victoria Walton/CBC - image credit)

Chilly temperatures didn't freeze out people looking to celebrate the start of Black History Month in Fredericton.

People gathered in front of the provincial legislature to raise a flag marking the start of the celebrations.

Nurudeen Elegbede, president of the Nigerian-Canadian Association of New Brunswick, said the event was about looking toward the future as much as the past.

"It's enough for us to celebrate our ancestors, but yet we need to create a promising future for the Blacks and brown," said Elegbede.

Adedoyin Tope-Daramola, who moved to Canada from Nigeria two years ago, said the city should celebrate the diverse cultures of everyone who lives in the region.

Nurudeen Elegbede, president of the Nigerian-Canadian Association of New Brunswick, said the event was about looking toward the future as much as the past. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

"Let's celebrate the different spices and colours that we bring here," said Tope-Daramola.

"It's something that should be celebrated as long as we can celebrate it."

Doyin Somorin said Black History Month is very significant for her. It's a time not only to celebrate her culture, but the inclusivity and diversity in the world.

She said she gets that feeling from Fredericton.

"I feel my voice is being heard," said Somorin. "I have the sense of belonging. I have the sense of inclusivity."

Representatives

The lack of diversity at the highest levels, specifically in government, was a common theme.

"How many Blacks do we have in the legislative assembly? None." said Elegbede. "We need to come together and start making our voices heard."

Yusuf Shire, the president of the New Brunswick African Association, echoed those sentiments.

Yusuf Shire, the president of the New Brunswick African Association, said he'd like to see more Black people in elected office in New Brunswick.

Yusuf Shire, the president of the New Brunswick African Association, said he'd like to see more Black people in elected office in the province. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

He said he'd like to see Black people "be able to get to those arenas" and "for us to be able to run as well and to contribute."

"We wanna be able … to have those voices and to be accounted for," said Shire.

Olukayode Nicholson Aleke said Black people are contributing to Fredericton society in many ways, through business and academic communities, and the community has its sights set high.

"We're coming here to live a dream that we also have," Aleke said. "And our dream is in line with what the Canada dream is."