Work to start on path repairs and new skate park

Work to build a new skate park and fix flooded paths at a Matlock park is set to get under way.

The tasks are part of a series of projects at Hall Leys Park under a program of summer improvements.

Contractors are also carrying out repairs to areas of asphalt, starting near the play area.

On the problem paths, which often become submerged in heavy rain, a resin bonded surface is to be installed.

In preparation, workers are currently creating improved drainage to alleviate the flooding issue.

That work will be completed within a week, with the surface repairs continuing for another one to two weeks.

Derbyshire Dales District Council said some of the work, including the skate park build, was being mainly funded via an external grant of £450,737 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

