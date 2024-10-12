Start Prepping: USPS Just Announced the Last Possible Day You Can Mail Christmas Presents This Year

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is making sure that everyone is well-prepped for gift-giving this holiday season

Getty USPS truck.

USPS announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates for holiday mail and packages in a news release shared on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

In it, the company recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Christmas Day on Dec. 25 in the contiguous United States, detailing that USPS Ground Advantage service and First-Class Mail service mailings must be sent by Dec. 18.

Meanwhile, Priority Mail service should be completed by Dec. 19, and Priority Mail Express service must be done by Dec. 21, according to USPS.

Getty Christmas presents (stock image).

As for those sending packages from Alaska and Hawaii, USPS said that USPS Ground Advantage service mailings need to be in by Dec. 16, while First-Class Mail service mailings must be sent by Dec. 18.

Priority Mail service, meanwhile, should be completed by Dec. 19, and Priority Mail Express service must be done by Dec. 20, USPS added.

As for international mail pieces, USPS recommends sending those a bit earlier, during the early to mid-December timeframe.

Items going to Africa, for example, should be shipped at the start of the month, while packages being sent to nearby Canada can be held till the middle of the last month of the year.

Tim Macpherson / Getty Images A Christmas tree (Stock image).

"USPS urges customers to plan ahead and ship early during this holiday season. The earlier you send, the better; don’t delay — mail and ship today!" USPS said in a statement.

Those interested in finding tips for preparing shipments, including packaging guidelines and information on local Post Office location hours, can do so here.

