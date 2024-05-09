Start of wildfire season better than last year, but risk is high as drought continues

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

OTTAWA — The start to wildfire season has been far less dramatic than it was last year but the risk of hot, dry weather and severe fires remains high, officials warned Thursday.

That risk is driving earlier planning to respond to wildfires and a pilot project involving volunteers from Canadian aid organizations to improve the national response to severe fires that require evacuations.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported around 90 fires burning as of noon on Thursday, including 12 classified as being out of control.

"At the same time last year the situation was quite different," said Jean-François Duperré, the director of emergency planning for the government operations centre at Public Safety Canada.

On May 9, 2023, there were more than 200 fires burning and almost 50 of them were out of control. Most of those were in Alberta, which saw unusually warm weather in late April and early May of last year, with almost no rain.

By that date Alberta was already asking for help to fight fires, and 25,000 people had been forced to flee their homes. Almost 6,000 square kilometres had already burned.

That extreme start led to the worst fire season Canada has seen by far, with 6,600 fires burning more than 150,000 square kilometres of forest, an area greater than all of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island combined.

Julienne Morissette, the director of wildland fire research for Natural Resources Canada, said Alberta's spring has been a bit cooler this year, with more precipitation.

"While it looks more positive we are still under the effects of significant drought so as temperatures warm, things can dry very quickly," she said.

Natural Resources Canada said about one-third of the fires burning now are zombie fires that started last year, went underground for the winter and re-emerged after the snow melted.

Just over 176 square kilometres have burned so far, said Morissette, well below the 25-year average of 510 square kilometres.

Of the current fires, 40 are burning in Alberta, 24 in British Columbia and 10 in Manitoba. The four fires burning in New Brunswick are the only ones in Atlantic Canada, while Ontario has two and Quebec one.

The fire forecast for the rest of May and June shows an elevated risk across all of Western Canada except for the west coast of British Columbia. There is very high to extreme risk in much of southern and central Saskatchewan, parts of northern Alberta and the interior of British Columbia.

Most of Ontario and western Quebec are at moderate risk, while eastern Quebec and Atlantic Canada show low risk.

Most of Yukon and Northwest Territories and part of southern Nunavut are at high risk of fires in May. In June the risk across much of Northwest Territories and Yukon extends to very high and extreme.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said the lessons from last summer are guiding planning for this summer. That includes launching a pilot project to better co-ordinate with and utilize volunteers from aid groups including the Salvation Army, the Canadian Red Cross, St. John's Ambulance and the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada, known as SARVAC.

The groups are part of what Canada calls the "humanitarian workforce," which launched during COVID-19 to help respond to domestic emergencies. Sajjan has been working with them and the Armed Forces on the early stages of a Canadian national response agency, in a bid to find alternatives to deploying the military as often during emergencies.

Last summer there were 18 requests for federal assistance from the provinces and territories, and 2,135 Canadian Armed Forces personnel were deployed to help.

Sajjan said this summer a project is launching in B.C. and Northwest Territories, two of the hardest hit regions in 2023 and two of the highest risk regions in 2024.

SARVAC will establish a group of 200 volunteers who can deploy for up to three weeks within 72 hours of getting a call. The Salvation Army is repositioning supplies including non-perishable food in five high-risk areas in B.C. and two in the Northwest Territories.

St. John's Ambulance and the Canadian Red Cross have established rosters of thousands of volunteers who can be called upon, with specific skill sets identified.

Leaders from the organizations will be embedded within the government operations centre this summer so deployments can be co-ordinated quickly.

Sajjan also said that Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization, will join the humanitarian workforce program, drawing on the knowledge and skills of former Canadian military members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Hopes for calmer B.C. wildfire season hinge on June weather

    Ongoing drought conditions across British Columbia have the BC Wildfire Service gearing up for a difficult season, but there is still time for rain to relieve the dryness

  • Liberals pledge $1.7M for persecuted LGBTQ+ people abroad

    OTTAWA — The federal government has announced it will give $1.7 million to groups supporting gender and sexual minorities abroad. That follows activists' criticisms that Ottawa is too slow to follow through with its funding promises, and that it should be more forceful in responding to anti-gay legislation in some countries. Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld made the announcement at a conference of the Dignity Network, a coalition of Canadian groups that support LGBTQ+ people abroad. Activists from ar

  • Israelis block road in protest against aid trucks to Gaza

    STORY: Protesters formed a sit-in protest as they scattered rocks across the road to prevent vehicles from passing, bringing traffic to a standstill.A man speaking through a loud speaker provoked a loud "no" from the crowd when asking them if it was reasonable that Israel was delivering aid to "terrorists", referring to militant group Hamas.The protest came as Israeli army forces massed on the outskirts of Rafah, after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to withhold weapons from Israel if its forces launched a major invasion of the southern Gaza city.Israel launched a war against Hamas in Gaza after the militant group launched a cross-border attack on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 252, most of them civilians.

  • Top court won't review case sparked by justice of the peace's critique of bail system

    OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not review a ruling that allowed a justice of the peace to remain on the bench after she wrote a column critical of the bail system and the conduct of some Crown prosecutors. A hearing panel established by the Justices of the Peace Review Council recommended Julie Lauzon be removed from her position after the National Post column prompted complaints from several senior Crown attorneys. The panel concluded that Lauzon showed "a reasonable apprehension of

  • Protesters in Israel obstruct road to slow Gaza aid trucks

    A group of protesters spread rocks and sat across a road near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel, to prevent the passage of aid trucks headed to Gaza. They assert the supplies are being delivered to 'terrorists.'

  • Biden says he will block arms to Israel if Netanyahu invades Rafah

    Joe Biden publicly warned Israel for the first time that he will stop supplying US weapons if it goes ahead with a planned ground invasion of Rafah.

  • Breast cancer screening should start at age 40, Canadian Cancer Society says

    All provinces and territories should lower the starting age for breast cancer screening to 40, the Canadian Cancer Society said Thursday. Some provinces already pay for mammograms starting at age 40, but the current guideline set by a national task force advises beginning breast cancer screening at age 50. It's critical for women across the country to have "timely access to breast screening, no matter where they live," said Sandra Krueckl, the cancer society's executive vice-president of mission

  • 730 wildfires reported across Canada so far this year

    Speaking Thursday in Ottawa, Canada's Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan provided an update on the current wildfire situaton in Canada. This year, a total of 730 fires have been recorded, with 1.47 million hectares burned. There are currently 87 active fires across Canada, with six out of control, 15 being held and 66 that have been brought under control, according to the minister.

  • Things heat up with a taste of early summer moving into B.C.

    Temperatures heat up under a high pressure ridge in B.C., with daytime highs expected to hit the 30-degree mark for the first time this year

  • Factbox-Who are Israel’s main weapons suppliers and who has halted exports?

    U.S. President Joe Biden acted in the face of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to pursue a military assault on the Gazan city of Rafah over Washington's objections, given large numbers of vulnerable displaced people there. The U.S. is by far the largest arms supplier to its closest Middle East ally, followed by Germany - whose strong support for Israel reflects in part atonement for the Nazi Holocaust - and Italy. Two countries, Canada and the Netherlands, have halted arms supplies to Israel over concerns they could be used in ways violating international humanitarian law - causing civilian casualties and destruction of residential areas - in Gaza.

  • 'Jeopardy! Masters' Fans Have Thoughts on James Holzhauer "Dominating" Season 2

    'Jeopardy! Masters' season 2 competitor James Holzhauer shocked viewers by making history for this tournament in the quiz show franchise.

  • Super-aged Japan now has 9 million vacant homes. And that’s a problem

    The number of vacant houses in Japan has surged to a record high of nine million – more than enough for each person in New York City – as the east Asian country continues to struggle with its ever-declining population.

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Has Damning Prediction For Classified Docs Judge

    Ty Cobb said Judge Aileen Cannon is "not capable of ruling intelligently or fairly."

  • Lobster plant fined $350k, banned from hiring foreign workers for 2 years

    A lobster processing plant in northeastern New Brunswick has been fined more than $365,000 and banned from hiring temporary foreign workers for two years. LeBreton Fisheries in Grand-Anse, on the Acadian Peninsula, was previously fined $30,000 for failing to provide a work environment free of harassment and reprisal.In a decision made in April, Immigration Canada found that the employer violated the same rule again and four new ones.It found that pay or working conditions did not match the worke

  • Mexico surfer deaths: Man charged confessed to girlfriend, court told

    Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their US friend Jack Carter Rhoad disappeared last month.

  • Distraught mother stormed school reception ‘after son spent night with teacher’

    Rebecca Joynes, 30, denies sexual activity with two teenage boys.

  • Deaf Man Was Killed in Road Rage 'Honking Incident,' Says Family, as 2 Charged with Murder

    Ryan Hawkins died after he was allegedly shot on the highway and ejected from his car, which landed in a pond, say police

  • Retired police dog was abandoned by handler at animal shelter, Georgia sheriff says

    An investigation is underway, officials say.

  • Nocturnal storm threat could turn severe in parts of southern Ontario

    Severe potential threat of thunderstorms with 2 rounds coming in less than 24 hours. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Woman Killed Her Husband and Sister Before She Was Fatally Shot by Brother: Police

    Police say Angela Gosser killed her husband Larry Gosser and sister Jennifer Wilson and was allegedly killed by her brother Darryl Wilson after attacking him