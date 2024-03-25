Starting a family 'a great motivator' for new Inuvik plumber

Ben Squirrell grew up in Hay River and moved to Inuvik in 2021. While he has another full-time job, he says he has approval to begin a business of his own after 5pm on weekdays and throughout the weekends.

A plumbing company had always been his goal, and he says recently becoming a parent was a "great motivator" to turn that into a reality.

"It's something I have always talked about," Squirrell told Cabin Radio on Saturday.

"My partner, Kimberley, is very supportive and encourages me. She knows this is something I've wanted since we've met and, after having our daughter last November, it made me want to pursue it even more."

Since announcing the launch of the business last week, Squirrell says he has received a lot of support and positive feedback, though getting into the industry was a challenge in itself. When he was first getting started, he said, companies weren't hiring.

To find a way in, Squirrell completed a pre-employment course at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, later securing a job in Hay River. He then ran into hurdles trying to land a Red Seal ticket, which is granted after passing an examination that tests a tradesperson's knowledge of a specific craft.

He said the N.W.T. government's Indigenous Career Gateway Program made it possible for him to obtain the necessary Plumber-Gasfitter Class B certification. As a Gwich'in beneficiary, he has also received support from the Gwich'in Tribal Council.

"Many years in the industry made me want to start my own business. I want to learn the ins and outs to see how far I can progress," he said.

"In this trade, you will have to go to where the work is. So far, I've done work in 11 different communities in the North, with some rotations lasting up to six months."

Squirrell said his new company hasn't tapped into any financial support yet but he's open to that in future. Aurora Plumbing and Heating offers preventative maintenance, renovations, new installations and water tank sanitation, among other services.

Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio