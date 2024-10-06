Work starts in town to boost walking and cycling

West Northamptonshire Council said the work would make the junction safer for walkers and cyclists [West Northamptonshire Council]

Drivers are being warned of possible delays in a town while work is carried out to promote walking and cycling.

Construction work will take place on a busy junction in Northampton - between the A5095 Park Avenue South, Rushmere Road and Billing Road - as part of an Active Travel scheme.

It is designed to make it easier to get between different areas of the town without using motorised transport.

The contractors said they would keep residents and road users updated about possible disruptions while they were on site. The work is due to start on 21 October.

The work is part of the Abington project, which is funded by the government's Active Travel and Shared Prosperity Funds, and will join Rushmere Road to Wellingborough Road.

West Northamptonshire Council said the scheme would provide "much-needed pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities where none currently exist, making the junction safer for all, especially for all the children and young people attending nearby schools who regularly cross it".

It is part of the Delapré Active Travel scheme, a 0.8-mile (1.3km) accessible route through Delapré Park to link Far Cotton with Brackmills, which is nearly complete.

The council said the route would "encourage walking, wheeling and cycling whilst providing a missing link between those areas".

Drivers are being warned of delays and possible closures during the work [THINKSTOCK]

The council has warned that the works "may cause some delays as temporary traffic management will be in place to ensure safe working conditions.

"Some short periods of road closures may also be necessary."

It added it would be engaging with residents, schools and community groups before the work started.

Work will get underway at the junction on 21 October [Google]

Plans will be finalised early next year for the next phase at the King Edward Road junction.

Peter Ingram, the contract director for Kier Transportation, said: “While the works will cause some short-term disruption, we will ensure residents and road users are kept informed.

"The scheme will have a positive impact in the community for years to come, and we’re pleased to play our part in delivering this infrastructure on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council and supporting its vision for the future.”

