Starwatch: Cygnus the swan will shine even in suburban areas

The days might be growing shorter for those in the northern hemisphere, but that means the nights will be longer and better for stargazing. This week, seek out one of the most striking constellations in the night sky: Cygnus, the swan.

The chart shows the view looking into the south-eastern sky at 20:30 BST. Cygnus is a large constellation containing bright stars, and so it can be easily identified, even from suburban areas where light pollution interferes with seeing fainter celestial objects.

The constellation has a distinctive shape, making it easy to visualise as a swan flying along the Milky Way. Its brightest star, Deneb, marks the tail, and is also part of the Summer Triangle, a prominent asterism that includes Vega in Lyra, the lyre, and Altair in Aquila, the eagle.

In September, Cygnus is well positioned for evening viewing from the northern hemisphere, soaring high in the sky just after sunset. If you are observing from a dark site, the faint glow of the Milky Way can also be seen running through Cygnus.

From the southern hemisphere, the constellation is also visible at this time of year, close to the northern horizon around mid-evening.