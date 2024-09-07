Stassi Schroeder Celebrates Son Messer’s 1st Birthday: 'I Don’t Know How I Got So Lucky with This Kid'

“I know I’m biased, but he’s pretty close to perfection,” Schroeder wrote in an Instagram tribute to the toddler

Stassi Schroeder/Instagram Stassi Schroeder and her son Messer

Stassi Schroeder’s son is 1!

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 36, shared a sweet tribute to her youngest child, son Messer Rhys, to mark his first birthday.

The reality star — who shares Messer and daughter Hartford, 3, with husband Beau Clark — filled an Instagram post with photos from her little boy’s first year, including several sibling and family snaps.

In one shot, Messer smiled alongside older sis Hartford, and in another, the sibling duo sat in the bathtub together.

Other images show a younger Messer posing with his mom and dad, while still others capture Schroeder posing with the toddler in front of art at what appear to be museums.

In the caption, the soon-to-be Vanderpump Villa star wrote, “My angel baby boy is 1 today and I’m not well 😭.”

“Real talk I don’t know how I got so lucky with this kid,” she continued. “He’s filled my heart in a way I never could’ve imagined. He’s so happy, loving, inquisitive, a tad demanding. He wants your full attention always. Loves to dance, loves to figure out how things work, loves people, loves to laugh.”

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder with their son Messer as a baby

"I know I’m biased, but he’s pretty close to perfection,” Schroeder added. “Messer Rhys, my renaissance boy, happiest birthday.”

Messer’s birthday comes after Schroeder opened up to PEOPLE about the difficulties of becoming a mom of two.

While attending the VIP Launch of Jeremy Scott X Cybex Car in June, she said that the transition from mother of one to two is “so different” — not to mention “really intense.”

"I think no one properly warned me that going from one to two is harder than going from zero to one,” she said at the Los Angeles event. “Because now it's like me and my husband are just like ... one of them's on the other.”

“So there's less time for us to just be adults. But we're getting to the point where we fully have the hang of things,” she added. “So life gets easier every day.”

Stassi Schroeder's kids Messer (left) and Hartford

Not so easy, however, is not being able to sleep in anymore, Schroeder added, joking, “What I would f------ give … what I would give to just sleep till 9:00 a.m."

"That would be fun," the star continued. "I don't understand what that's like.”

“Actually,” she admitted, “at this point I don't think my body would even let me do it. If we were on vacation, I don't think that my body would even allow me to sleep to 9:00 [a.m.].”



