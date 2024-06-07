Stassi Schroeder Says She Misses ‘Sleeping In’ Now She's a Mom of 2 (Exclusive)

"I think no one properly warned me that going from one to two is harder than going from zero to one," the former 'Vanderpump Rules' star tells PEOPLE

Stassi Schroeder/ Instagram Stassi Schroeder with her son Messer and daughter Hartford

Stassi Schroeder admits there's one thing she misses about life before becoming a mother of two.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the VIP Launch of Jeremy Scott X Cybex Car on Wednesday, June 5, in Los Angeles, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 35, shared that becoming a mother of two is “so different” and “really intense.”

Schroeder shares daughter Hartford, 3, and son Messer Rhys, 9 months, with her husband Beau Clark.

“I think no one properly warned me that going from one to two is harder than going from zero to one. Because now it's like me and my husband are just like ... one of them's on the other,” she tells PEOPLE.

“So there's less time for us to just be adults. But we're getting to the point where we fully have the hang of things. So life gets easier every day.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder and their daughter Hartford attend CYBEX Jeremy Scott Car Collection Launch Event on June 05, 2024

But Schroeder says that what she misses most about life before having children is sleeping in.

“What I would f---ing give. What I would give to just sleep till 9:00 a.m.,” she jokes. “That would be fun. I don't understand what that's like.”

But the Off with My Head author quickly adds, “Actually, at this point I don't think my body would even let me do it. If we were on vacation, I don't think that my body would even allow me to sleep to 9:00.”

Stassi Schroeder/ Instagram Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder with Messer and Hartford

The proud mother also reveals to PEOPLE that her daughter is more similar to her rather than Clark, 44. “It's my karma, she's my karma," she says. "But I know how to parent her the best. I'm so equipped to, because I am like her.”

The former Bravo star also reveals that her daughter takes the reigns when it comes to her wardrobe.

“She has a whole closet full of chic, beige, monochromatic, cool stuff, and she won't touch it,” she explains. “Now she dresses herself. She shows me what she likes and I let her wear it. So yeah, that's where we're at.”

She adds that her son takes after Clark: “My son is so kind and sweet, and his soul and his vibe is just so pure, like my husband.”

Stassi Schroeder/ Instagram Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder with their children

The You Can't Have It All author also shared that her son is now starting to crawl, admitting “that's been really fun.” Meanwhile, Hartford has begun to speak up “more and more every day."

Schroeder and Clark married in 2020 after getting engaged in July 2019 during their last season of Vanderpump Rules. Then, in January 2021, their family expanded, and the two welcomed Hartford.

Two years later, in March 2023, Schroeder announced that she was pregnant with her second child. Six months later, the proud parents welcomed Messer Rhys in September 2023.

Read the original article on People.