State auditor report addresses fiscal emergency at Mt. Healthy City Schools

CBC

The University of Windsor's president says the school has reached out to arrange a meeting with the organizers of a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. At an unrelated news conference Wednesday morning, president Robert Gordon told reporters that the school in southwestern Ontario reached out Tuesday morning and hopes to talk to the group in the coming days. There is no set date at this time. Gordon said the school hopes to talk about what the group "would like to see done, but also for us to