State Capitol Threat

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The committee process for a testy piece of legislation that would recognize Métis governments in three provinces has been extended until at least February. House of Commons committee hearings about Bill C-53 have seen 65 witnesses testify and 274 briefs submitted that argue vigorously either for or against the legislation. Some First Nations groups are also opposed to the bill, which would recognize Métis governments in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, urging MPs to vote against it be