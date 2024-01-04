State Capitol Threat
House Republicans are formally beginning impeachment proceedings against Alejandro Mayorkas, holding a hearing on Jan. 10.
The far-right lawmaker explained why she's hightailing it to a safer seat in this year's election.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a setback for his climate-change action plan in conservative-leaning Saskatchewan, as provincial opposition mounts against the federal carbon tax. On Monday, the western Canadian province stopped collecting the tax applied to homes heated by natural gas and electricity, after Trudeau's Liberal government exempted home heating oil from the tax in a move that favoured Atlantic Canada residents. "The reason why we're doing this is to give that same carbon tax fairness for families here in Saskatchewan," Dustin Duncan, Saskatchewan's minister responsible for government-owned natural gas distributor SaskEnergy, said in an interview.
Former White House ethics lawyer Jim Schultz, who served under the Trump administration, predicted Monday that former President Trump will “swiftly” lose his claim for immunity as he faces multiple federal indictments. The Supreme Court decided Dec. 22 not to take up whether Trump can be prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election;…
The push to put the abortion question before Florida voters has been gathering momentum. It’s time to let the people speak. | Opinion
The senators need to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to assure justice is served in their state. | Opinion
Mark Meadows is one of five co-defendants of Donald Trump trying to move their Georgia election charges to federal court.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Department of Education policy adviser appointed by the Biden administration quit Wednesday to protest the administration's crucial military support of Israel's war in Gaza and its handling of the conflict's repercussions at home and abroad. Tariq Habash, a Biden administration appointee who had worked in the education department to help overhaul the student loan system and address inequities in higher education, told The Associated Press he submitted his resignation Wednesda
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration cannot use a 1986 emergency care law to require hospitals in Texas hospitals to provide abortions for women whose lives are at risk due to pregnancy, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. It's one of numerous cases involving abortion restrictions that have played out in state and federal courts after the U.S. Supreme Court ended abortion rights in 2022. The administration issued guidance that year saying hospitals “must” provide abortion services if t
The controversial congresswoman is now running in a more conservative district far from where she actually lives in order to avoid losing reelection.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school’s conduct policy. Gay is the second Ivy League president to resign in the past month following the congressional testimony — Liz Magill, president of the University of Pennsylvania, resigned Dec. 9. Gay, Harvard’s first
CHARLOTTETOWN — A village councillor in Prince Edward Island is being given a bit more time to pay a $500 fine and apologize for displaying a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves. Communities Minister Rob Lantz says he's allowing Murray Harbour Coun. John Robertson to either take these steps "within a week" or be dismissed from the elected role. Lantz had said Robertson had until Dec. 31 to comply with the sanctions placed on him by council. However, the provin
Oklahoma lawmaker defends bill to require all public classrooms hang Ten Commandments
The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to allow the US Border Patrol to remove razor wire at the US-Mexico border – another escalation in the dispute between President Joe Biden and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over border policy.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has his work cut out for him in 2024, when Congress needs to quickly pass a long-term spending bill. New to the role, Johnson has a long history of conservative politics, speaking out against LGBTQ rights and defending Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.
OTTAWA — The committee process for a testy piece of legislation that would recognize Métis governments in three provinces has been extended until at least February. House of Commons committee hearings about Bill C-53 have seen 65 witnesses testify and 274 briefs submitted that argue vigorously either for or against the legislation. Some First Nations groups are also opposed to the bill, which would recognize Métis governments in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, urging MPs to vote against it be
The Biden administration on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Texas over its controversial immigration law that gives local law enforcement in Texas the authority to arrest migrants, arguing the state “cannot run its own immigration system.”
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said he won’t be attending the House GOP border trip Wednesday, calling instead for Congress to focus on new legislation and vowing to fight fellow Republicans to do it, if necessary. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is set to lead a group of about 60 Republican lawmakers to Eagle Pass, Texas, on…
The UK Statistics Authority said the announcement would be investigated.
A liberal activist asked a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday to bar U.S. Rep. Scott Perry from the state’s primary ballot, arguing that Perry isn’t eligible because of his efforts to keep President Donald Trump in office and block the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden. The seven-page lawsuit asks Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court to declare that Perry engaged in insurrectionist activity and cannot hold public office under the Constitution’s insurrection clause.