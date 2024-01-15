State of Emergency
Gov Tate Reeves' state of emergency
Donald Trump didn't mention his Wednesday campaign event in New Hampshire when he requested Judge Lewis Kaplan postpone his trial, E. Jean Carroll's lawyers pointed out.
Republicans had hoped that Hunter Biden could have helped prove their central allegation that his father, Joe Biden, engaged in a pay-to-play scheme and acted corruptly while in office.
“Sammy The Bull” worked with one “Teflon Don” for years, but he could never get close to the other one — Trump.
Two US Navy SEALs are missing after falling into the sea during a mission in the Gulf of Aden, US officials disclosed told the AP.
"They are so young, and they are fighting oil," Trump said of the activists
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said that the former U.S. chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, should “go to prison” over his “dishonesty” in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and lying to Congress. “For his dishonesty, frankly, he should go to prison,” Paul said during a Sunday interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable”…
Only one president in US history has succeeded in winning a second non-consecutive term, and Grover Cleveland’s 1892 campaign approach was worlds away from former President Donald Trump’s focus on his own grievances. In Iowa on Monday, we’ll finally get an answer to a question that has been swirling for months: is there room in the GOP race for anyone other than Trump?
An EU official said Donald Trump's comments when he was president were a "big wake-up call" and expressed fears about a second Trump presidency.
In 2022, Donald Trump had lost support among GOP college graduates in polling. Now, most of them have migrated back to the former president.
The drownings come amid escalating tensions between Texas and the U.S. government.
Democracy dies in darkness - and it’s getting very dark in NC | Letters to the editor
Joe Biden's comments follow a second US strike on the Houthis, who have attacked shipping in the Red Sea.
A handful of House Democrats say they’d step in to help Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) keep his gavel in the face of a potential conservative revolt — but it wouldn’t come free. Democrats willing to consider the matter said Johnson would first have to forge an agreement with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) ensuring…
A major Democratic donor billionaire has said he no longer wants to be “associated with” the party in the wake of anti-Semitism on Ivy League campuses and “racist” diversity initiatives.
Lost cause narratives sometimes have been powerful enough to build or destroy political regimes. They can advance a politics of grievance.
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate, is stepping down from the Biden administration in the coming weeks, according to two people familiar with his plans. Kerry, a longtime senator and secretary of state, was tapped shortly after Joe Biden's November 2020 election to take on the new role created specifically to fight climate change on behalf of the administration on the global stage. Kerry’s departure plans were first reported Saturday by Axios. Kerry was one of the le
She added, "We are at the political assassinations phase of this hideous video game we're trapped in" The post Joy Reid Calls Roger Stone Recording Discussing Killing Democrats ‘Stunning and Disturbing’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
ISIS-K claimed responsibility for bombings in Iran that killed almost 100 people, gathered to commemorate the assassination of Qassem Soleimani by the US.
Paul launched a "Never Nikki" site detailing his disdain for her candidacy and said she was from the "Dick Cheney, John McCain wing of the party."
"The Good Liars" interrupted a speech by Vivek Ramaswamy in Ankeny on Sunday, a day after giving "a participation trophy" to Ron DeSantis.