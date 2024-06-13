State of Emergency Declared in Florida as 'Life-threatening' Flood Hammers Region

Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several counties, including Miami, as “life-threatening” flash floods hit the region on Wednesday, June 12.

The footage here, captured by local Anasstasiya Skrund, shows cars submerged in floodwaters in Miami as emergency services retrieve them with a tow truck.

The National Weather Service warned various counties in southern Florida of “life-threatening flooding” and “widespread road closures” on Wednesday evening.

DeSantis said a state of emergency was declared for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade, and Sarasota counties due to “major flooding”. Credit: Anasstasiya Skrund via Storyful

