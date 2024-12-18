State of Emergency Declared Following Deadly Earthquake

The capital of Port Vila was left severely damaged after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the South Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu on Tuesday, December 17.

Footage Milroy Cainton captured on Wednesday morning shows a collapsed building and a damaged water tank in the capital.

According to Cainton, an entire building on Route to Mele collapsed onto the shop’s staff.

“Until now, no one is recovered due to very difficult passage and lack of specialized equipment and personnel,” Cainton said.

The source also said a woman was found dead by her family on Wednesday morning, after a 3,000-liter (793-gallon) water tank fell on her. Storyful was unable to confirm this information.

The National Disaster Management Office confirmed at least 14 people had died as of Tuesday evening, with over 200 people being treated for injuries.

A state of emergency was declared for seven days, along with a curfew effective from 6pm to 6am. Credit: Milroy Cainton via Storyful