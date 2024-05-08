State of Emergency Declared in Southwest Michigan Counties Following Tornado

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for four counties following severe weather in southwest Michigan on Tuesday, May 7.

“We will work with emergency teams overnight to monitor the situation and coordinate resources for those affected,” Governor Whitmer said.

This footage, filmed in Centreville, shows a tornado in the distance.

“It’s touched down!” a voice is heard saying as the funnel can be seen reaching the ground. Credit: Barbara Green via Storyful

Video Transcript

It, it's right there.You know that it's touched down.We've got lots of, uh, turning clouds, they're going to touch down again.Very good.This side, this side vacuum.Thank you.Very close tornado right out this way.You see it.No tornado.Where is that?That's, uh, Wapi Menden.Let's go.Let's go.