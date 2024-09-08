State Fair patrons have Park and Ride option

Associated Press Finance

Three sisters from Ohio who inherited a dime kept in a bank vault for more than 40 years knew it had some value. The extraordinarily rare coin, struck by the U.S. Mint in San Francisco in 1975, could bring more than $500,000, said Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections, which specializes in currency and is handling an online auction that will end in October. What makes the dime depicting President Franklin D. Roosevelt so valuable is a missing “S” mint mark for San Francisco, one of just two without the mark known to exist.