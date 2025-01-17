State Farm offers renewal options for policyholders impacted by LA wildfires

With wildfires devastating people in the Los Angeles area, State Farm has announced plans to alleviate some of the pressure residents are facing.

The insurance company has paused its notification process on homeowner non-renewals, allowing customers in Los Angeles County to renew their insurance policies as long as they were on the books by Jan. 7, State Farm said in a statement to USA TODAY on Thursday.

Los Angeles County customers can renew with State Farm for another policy term if they'd like, while policyholders in fire zones with total losses can renew for two policy terms, which is required by law, the company said.

Since the wildfires broke out last week, State Farm’s claims department has fielded over 7,400 home and auto claims, the insurance company said in a news release.

“Customer contact is at 90%,” the company said. “We are putting tens of millions of dollars back into customers’ hands. These numbers will rise as residents return and assess damage.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the four fires – Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and Auto – have burned nearly 40,000 acres, destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 25 people.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people and communities affected by these fires, as well as the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers who are working tirelessly to contain the fires,” State Farm said in a statement. “We are focused on our customers and helping them recover from the largest fire event we have ever experienced in the state.”

State Farm also announced recently that it would not be airing a commercial during the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 in order to focus on helping customers.

Insurance companies have faced criticism recently for canceling plans in California as homeowners wonder how they'll protect their property and families. Filmmaker Tyler Perry expressed his frustration online.

"Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on?" Perry wrote on Instagram.

How to file a claim

The insurance company has sent out the State Farm Catastrophe Response Team, a group handling claims. The company said the team is mobile and “prepared to go anywhere in the country.”

The company also has Catastrophe Customer Care sites open in California, where customers can walk up to get help and ask questions. Sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. pacific time.

Catastrophe Customer Care sites:

Los Angeles – The Home Depot parking lot, 12975 2800 W Jefferson Blvd.

Pasadena – Former Volvo parking lot, 1999 E Colorado Blvd.

State Farm said customers who need to file claims can also call their local State Farm agents at 1-800-732-5246, or use the State Farm mobile app or visit www.statefarm.com/claims.

State Farm pledging support

State Farm has extended premium payment dates, the company said in the news release.

The company has also pledged to donate $2 million to support those in areas hit hardest by the fires as they seek shelter and food.

Donations will go to the American Red Cross, Feeding America, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and Hollywood Food Coalition.

Contributing: Gabe Hauari, Anna Kaufman, John Bacon, Thao Nguyen and Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

