CBC

A former Halifax-area school teacher has been acquitted of the historical sexual assault charges he was facing.Two men had accused Jaddus Joseph Poirier of abusing them when they were in their early teens in the 1980s and he was one of their teachers. Both complainants are now in their 50s.The two men were the only witnesses to testify at Poirier's trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in March.One of them alleged that Poirier assaulted him as a teenager when he spent the night at Poirier's apartme