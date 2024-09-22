State investigators launch probe after K-9 dies in police car while officer was in training

Dolar, a K-9 with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma, died while his handler was in training. The dog’s death is now under investigation (Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office )

A police K-9 died inside his handler’s police car and now state investigators have been called in to review the dog’s death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now reviewing the death of Dolar, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Dolar was found dead inside a sheriff’s vehicle while his handler was in training, according to News 9.

The unnamed deputy told dispatchers he was taking the dog to an animal hospital for a “heat emergency” around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the report.

The deputy has not been put on paid leave while the state investigates the circumstances around the dog’s death.

Dolar, a K-9 with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma, died while his handler was in training. The dog’s death is now under investigation (Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)

Dolar arrived at the sheriff’s office four years ago and was beloved by the deputies on the staff, according to KFOR.

“When it’s time to work he’s always ready to work,” an unname deputy told the outlet. “Me and him got real close.”

The K-9 worked at the county’s detention center, where he could sniff contraband among the detainees.

“He’s trained in narcotics,” a deputy said. “He’ll pick up on cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA, marijuana, and cell phones.”

A funeral service is expected for Dolar, but the exact date and time have not been announced.

“We are devastated by the loss of K9 Dolar,” Sheriff Chris Amason said. “Not only was he a remarkable working dog, but he was also a beloved member of our family. His contributions to our department and the community will never be forgotten.”