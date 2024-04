The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Canadian Medical Association asserts the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation will put doctors' retirement savings in jeopardy, but some financial experts insist incorporated professionals are not as doomed as they say they are. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government presented a federal budget last week that proposes making two-thirds rather than one-half of capital gains — or profit made on the sale of assets — taxable. The increase in the so-called inclusion ra