State leaders and mental health advocates differ on ADA violations
Gov. Jim Pillen said he feels good about the progress his administration is making toward helping people with severe mental illness stay in their homes.
Gov. Jim Pillen said he feels good about the progress his administration is making toward helping people with severe mental illness stay in their homes.
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesJust hours after Donald Trump and Joe Biden agreed to debate each other on CNN in June, the cable news network announced that the debate will be moderated by its anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The debate will take place in Atlanta at 9 p.m. on June 27, and will air live on CNN. It will be the first of at least two agreed upon presidential debates, with the second slated to be hosted by ABC on Sept. 10.Both Tapper and Bash have experience as debate mode
The Russian president said: "I am convinced that this view is shared by most people on the planet."
Critics aren’t buying this big claim by the son of the former president.
The Fox News host questioned the credibility of Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels, opening herself up to a wave of mockery.
The MSNBC host did not hide her disgust.
Yulia Morozova/ReutersLess than 24 hours after Vladimir Putin sent his defense minister packing after reportedly privately blaming him for failures in the war against Ukraine, another top Defense Ministry official was yanked out of bed by masked security forces.Counterintelligence agents reportedly arrived armed to the teeth to detain Lieutenant-General Yury Kuznetsov, the head of the Defense Ministry’s personnel department, on bribery charges Monday. The Investigative Committee announced in a p
Nick Akerman, Former Assistant US Attorney and Former Watergate Prosecutor, shares his insight on if the appearance of Speaker Mike Johnson, Governor Doug Burgum, and other Republicans attending former President Trump's court hearing calls for a judge to remove them due to potentially intimidating to a witness. Akerman also talks about Michael Cohen's second day of testimony, and states that at this point the case is pretty much over. He speaks with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."
We’ve reached the act in Donald Trump’s hush money trial that is no longer farce, but infuriating | Opinion
The former president had suggested that his successor was reluctant to debate him. But on Wednesday, that claim was thrown out the window.
Maddow's MSNBC colleague Nicolle Wallace called it "clownish."
At MAGA rallies across the country, Trumpers joyfully proclaim that 'real men wear diapers.'
MSNBC's Alex Wagner questioned the legality of the move, given the gag order the former president is currently under.
The Oscar-winning actor’s furious commentary on the “vicious” former president was muted on ABC’s “The View.”
The former president's appearance will mark the ninth time that he has addressed National Rifle Association members at a major public gathering.
Donald Trump shouted about the case against him in remarks to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom.
Officials said they want the ability to strike Russian troops preparing to attack, after saying for weeks that Moscow was massing forces near Kharkiv.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is seeking to have New York’s highest court intervene in his fight over a gag order that has seen him fined $10,000 and threatened with jail for violating a ban on commenting about witnesses, jurors and others connected to his hush money criminal trial. The former president’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Wednesday, a day after the state’s mid-level appellate court refused his request to lift or modify the restrictions. The filing was listed on a court docket, but
Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesDonald Trump’s plane clipped a parked corporate jet at West Palm Beach International Airport early Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The former president’s Boeing 757 had landed at the airport in Florida at around 1:20 a.m. and was taxiing when its winglet hit the rear elevator of the stationary VistaJet, the agency said. An FAA notice about the incident didn’t identify Trump as the owner of the 757 but it did disclose the tail number—N757AF—which is
King Charles spoke to the public during an engagement in Wiltshire, giving an insight into his cancer treatment
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesAfter a bitter primary battle against a wealthy wine mogul, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks was projected to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Maryland, laying the table for a bruising match-up with former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R).She was projected by the Associated Press to defeat the deep-pocketed Rep. David Trone (D-MD) in this cycle’s most competitive Democratic primary ahead of a flippable Senate race.Though