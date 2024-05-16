State leaders and mental health advocates differ on ADA violations

The Daily Beast

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesJust hours after Donald Trump and Joe Biden agreed to debate each other on CNN in June, the cable news network announced that the debate will be moderated by its anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The debate will take place in Atlanta at 9 p.m. on June 27, and will air live on CNN. It will be the first of at least two agreed upon presidential debates, with the second slated to be hosted by ABC on Sept. 10.Both Tapper and Bash have experience as debate mode