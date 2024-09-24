State leaders urge Nebraskans to be prepared for extreme weather
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
Finland will return two giant pandas to China in November, more than eight years ahead of time, as the zoo where they live can no longer afford their upkeep, the chair of the zoo's board told Reuters on Tuesday. The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were brought to Finland in January 2018, months after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Nordic country and signed a joint agreement on protecting the animals. Since its founding in 1949, the People's Republic of China has sent pandas to foreign zoos to strengthen trading ties, cement foreign relations and boost its international image.
Some of the strongest hurricanes in history grew their ferocious winds in only a couple of hours
Much of Florida under state of emergency ahead of PTC-9 | Monday 4 p.m. update
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and could strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said. Heavy rains and big waves already lashed the Cayman Islands, and some Florida residents began to evacuate or fill sandbags ahead of anticipated flooding.
Evacuations are underway and time is running for Floridians to prepare for Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms south of the Cayman Islands was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.
A low-pressure system ushers in a very moist airmass, brining the risk of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across parts of southern Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
A high-end atmospheric river will sweep into British Columbia’s North Coast this week
ON HUDSON BAY (AP) — Searching for polar bears where the Churchill River dumps into Canada's massive Hudson Bay, biologist Geoff York scans a region that's on a low fat, low ice diet because of climate change.
Get ready for a return to summer for the first week of fall as temperatures are set to soar across the Prairies
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson has more on the possible impacts of Tropical Storm Helene.
A weather system that could soon develop into a tropical storm and then a hurricane may impact South Carolina in the coming days. Here’s what to know.
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A new storm -- which will strengthen into Hurricane Helene -- is taking aim at Florida, where it's forecast to make landfall along the Big Bend area as a hurricane on Thursday. On the current track, Tropical Storm Helene is forecast to make landfall late Thursday night, between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. ET, as a major Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 115 mph in the Florida Big Bend region.
Robert Redford: Climate change is more than an environmental issue. It's a threat to the foundational freedom at the core of our way of life.
An odd pattern of impact craters across Earth's surface may indicate that our planet once had a ring, like Saturn, in its distant past.
TORONTO — Brookfield Renewable and its institutional partners have signed an agreement to sell its Saeta Yield renewable energy business in Europe to the UAE's Masdar in a deal valued at US$1.4 billion.
Fireweed is one of the first plants to grow after an area has been scorched by flames. Now, a Calgary company has created a beer from that plant as a way to help protect Canadian forests. Heather Yourex-West explains.